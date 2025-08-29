Coolie (Hindi) Box Office: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film nears the end of its run, targets Rs 32 crore finish

Coolie: The Powerhouse, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj with superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, is near its theatrical end at the Hindi box office. The crime action drama, also featuring Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan, fared well in the North Indian belt while facing tough competition from Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

Released during Independence Day, Coolie stormed past the Rs 30 crore net mark in Hindi on the 3rd Friday, becoming the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Hindi in the post-pandemic era. The Sun Pictures’ production venture surpassed Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo to achieve the No. 1 spot. However, the Tamil-origin-dubbed movie had the potential to do even better.

Curtains down for Coolie, nets Rs 25 lakh on Day 16

After opening with Rs 4.25 crore, Coolie: The Powerhouse netted over Rs 23 crore in the first week. The movie lost its momentum further and could add only Rs 6.70 crore to the tally in its second week, showing a significant drop of 70 percent. The movie has now entered the third weekend with Rs 25 lakh, dropping heavily because of the new release Param Sundari this week.

The total cume of Coolie stands at Rs 30 crore net at the Hindi box office. Based on current trends, it is set to wind its theatrical journey at Rs 32 crore in Hindi.

Day-Wise box office collections of Coolie in Hindi are as under:

Day Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 4.25 crore Friday Rs 6.00 crore Saturday Rs 4.00 crore Sunday Rs 4.25 crore Monday Rs 1.30 crore Tuesday Rs 1.55 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh 2nd Thursday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Friday Rs 85 lakh 2nd Saturday Rs 1.50 crore 2nd Sunday Rs 1.75 crore 2nd Monday Rs 60 lakh 2nd Tuesday Rs 75 lakh 2nd Wednesday Rs 75 lakh 3rd Thursday Rs 50 lakh 3rd Friday Rs 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs 30.95 crore net in 16 days in Hindi

Coolie in cinemas

Coolie is playing in the cinema nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

