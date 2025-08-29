23 OTT Releases This Week (August 25 to August 31): The Thursday Murder Club to Songs of Paradise, Thunderbolts and Maayakoothu

This week, OTT platforms are for everyone! With genre-spanning releases, our screens are all set to be lit up with the most amazing films and TV shows.

1. With Love, Meghan Season 2

The Duchess of Sussex returns with her culinary and lifestyle series, inviting a new set of friends, including Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, and Jay Shetty, to share their hosting, cooking, and DIY techniques for the second season of her Netflix special, With Love, Meghan.

Release Date: August 26

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, David Chang, Jay Shetty

Language: English

2. I Know What You Did Last Summer

The fourth instalment in the I Know What You Did Last Summer series, the 2025 film, resumes after 27 years and a new serial killer in town aimed at uncovering the truth behind a group of friends’ vile act past summer.

Release Date: August 26

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, Austin Nichols

Language: English

3. Kingdom

The spy action thriller is finally making its way to the small screen, following a mysterious man who is looking for his missing brother, only to become entangled with a criminal group with ties to his past.

Release Date: August 27

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse

Language: Telugu

4. Maayakoothu

The crime drama fantasy film came in like a blast and impressed viewers, and will now be available to view online. Following the story of a writer and his characters who come to life, it runs over their plans to change their fate.

Release Date: August 27

OTT Platform: SunNXT

Cast: Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Dheena

Language: Tamil

5. Half CA Season 2

The tale of Archie Mehta, the aspirational Chartered Accountant, resumes as she juggles her life as a student and while doing articleship at a CA firm, alongside Niraj Goyal, who tries once again to get the CA title with his appearance for the final exam.

Release Date: August 27

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Cast: Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Rohan Joshi, Prit Kamani

Language: Hindi

6. Gevi

Mandharai and Malaiyan battle for justice in a rural village near Kodaikanal as they try to learn how to live as a pregnant couple in a corrupt world.

Release Date: August 27

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

Cast: Sheela Rajkumar, Jacqueline Lydia

Language: Tamil

7. Fantasy Football Ruined Our Lives

A fantasy football league player and his desperate friends end up in a hide-and-seek setting after he goes missing right on his wedding day. They dig through the plans of his bachelor party to figure out what went wrong.

Release Date: August 27

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Giacomo Ferrara, Silvia D'Amico, Enrico Borello, Antonio Bannò, Francesco Russo, Caterina Guzzanti, Francesco Giordano, Giacomo Bottoni

Language: Italian

8. The Thursday Murder Club

Four amateur detectives, who are now senior citizens, try their hand at solving a murder mystery while using their skills from their past jobs as a nurse, a psychiatrist, a spy, and a trade union official, to use.

Release Date: August 28

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie

Language: English

9. Thunderbolts: The New Avengers

The famed MCU release from earlier this year has found its way to another OTT platform, hoping to cash in on its successful theatrical run with a team of ragtag ‘Avengers’ who are formed on the whim, and end up becoming a new hope for the people against Void.

Release Date: August 28

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Pierce, David Harbour

Language: English

10. My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

Another love triangle story makes it to the screens as the world reels from the mess that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has become. With 2 ‘very different’ brothers and an aspiring girl in a new environment, the show resumes from their changed lives.

Release Date: August 28

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry

Language: English

11. Bhaag Saale

The crime comedy film is about a boy, desperate to succeed in his life, taking the most absurd means to achieve what he wants.

Release Date: August 28

OTT Platform: ETVWin

Cast: Sri Simha Koduri, Neha Solanki, Rajeev Kanakala, Nandini Rai, Harsha Chemudu

Language: Telugu

12. Vasanthi

The famed film follows the life of Vasanthi, who faces many challenges in her life while trying to stay afloat in a male-dominated world.

Release Date: August 28

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Cast: Swasika, Siju Wilson, Shabareesh Varma

Language: Malayalam

13. Songs of Paradise

The first female singer at Radio Kashmir, Rumi, has her life cut out for her. It is a musical drama inspired by the life of the renowned Kashmiri singer Raj Begum.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, Lillete Dubey

Language: Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri

14. Atomic

Set in North Africa, the TV series follows 2 regular citizens who get caught in a uranium smuggling case, and run through the many possibilities while trying to save themselves.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Cast: Alfie Allen, Shazad Latif, Samira Wiley

Language: English

15. Love Untangled

Determined to straighten her curly hair, a teenage girl tries to impress the popular boy and her crush in high school, only to come across a transfer student who flips the narrative.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Gong Myung, Shin Eun Soo, Cha Woo Min, Yoon Sang Hyeon, Kang Mina

Language: Korean

16. Shodha

A man reports his wife missing and gets involved in a search for her, only to come across a woman impersonating her instead.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Arun Sagar

Language: Kannada



17. KPopped

The worlds of Western music and K-pop collide to reimagine some very famous songs and sing them for their fans. The judges are their audience in Seoul who pick their favorites based on the battle performance.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Cast: Megan Thee Stallion, PSY, Spice Girls, ITZY, ATEEZ

Language: English, Korean

18. Metro... in Dino

The metro cities of India, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru, become the backdrop of love stories of four couples with differing careers, life choices, and preferences as they try to navigate relationships and survival.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Language: Hindi

19. The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang (Sambhava Vivaranam Nalara Sangham)

The crime comedy series tells the tale of four boys who make up the 4.5 gang as they try to succeed in Thiruvananthapuram amid chaos, crime and lots of comedy.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Sanju Sivram, Darshana Rajendran, Jagadish, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju

Language: Malayalam

20. Kammattam

A financial scam involving a bank falls into the hands of an unsuspecting inspector who tries to get to the bottom of the barrel.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Sudev Nair, Jeo Baby, Sai Kumar

Language: Malayalam

21. Love Marriage

A man in his 30s faces the typical Indian family pressure of getting married, only to face multiple failures. As he finally travels to get engaged to a girl and hopes to find the one in her, she elopes and thus begins his troublesome time.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh

Language: Tamil

22. Sarkeet

A couple and their young son with ADHD living in the UAE come across an unemployed man who becomes their savior as parenting takes its toll.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Deepak Parambol, Orhan Hyder

Language: Malayalam

23. Raveendra Nee Evide?

The comedy thriller film follows a senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre whose peaceful life comes to a standstill after a fidelity issue involving his wife and his neighbor gets out of hand.

Release Date: August 29

OTT Platform: Saina Play

Cast: Anoop Menon, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Siddique, Sheelu Abraham, Azees Nedumangad, Senthil Krishna, Major Ravi

Language: Malayalam

Many releases, many languages, and many interests, what will you pick? Return next week to this space for more!

