Vash Level 2 Box Office: Gujarati supernatural film continues strong hold, adds Rs 80 lakh on Day 3

Vash Level 2, directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, is performing well at the box office. Serving as the sequel to the 2023 psychological supernatural film, Vash, the latest Gujarati film stood true to its brand and franchise value. The second installment of Vash also got a release in Hindi, titled Vash Vivash 2.

The movie has opened to positive word of mouth among the audience and critics, which is fueling its box office success. Starring Janki Bodiwala in the lead, along with Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, Vash Level 2 registered a strong hold today on Day 3.

Advertisement

Vash Level 2 registers good hold, adds Rs 80 lakh to cume

Vash Level 2 added another Rs 80 lakh to the tally on Friday, after holding up really well on the first two days. The three-day cume of Vash 2 now stands at Rs 2.95 crore net at the Indian box office. Skipping a regular Friday outing, the Gujarati movie opted for a Wednesday release, which means it has a 5-day opening weekend. It generated an opening of Rs 1.15 crore in India, making it one of the biggest openers of all time for a Gujarati film.

While the movie is recording a solid run in its original language, it is also drawing audiences to the cinemas in the Hindi markets, which is a big victory. The Hindi-dubbed version alone has earned around Rs 1 crore in the past three days and is likely to show impressive growth as word of mouth spreads.

Day-wise box office collection of Vash Level 2 is as follows:

Advertisement

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.15 crore 2 Rs 80 lakh 3 Rs 80 lakh Total Rs 2.75 crore

Vash Level 2 targets an opening weekend of Rs 5 crore

With a glowing audience reception, Vash Level 2 is expected to remain rock solid on Saturday and Sunday, with the potential of recording its biggest business day. If it manages to score well, the psychological supernatural drama is expected to collect Rs 4-5 crore in its 5-day long weekend.

Ideally, the movie should have collected more in Hindi, but the issue is its limited showcasing in the North belt. Moreover, the Janki Bodiwala starrer is clashing with Maddock Films’ Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. It will be interesting to see if Vash Level 2 can become another Mahavatar Narsimha for the Hindi audience.

Vash Level 2 in cinemas

Vash Level 2 is now playing in a cinema near you. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Param Sundari Day One Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer opens on a good note, collects Rs 6.75 crore