Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik is in love with Cape Town; Says 'I will bring Addite here' - EXCLUSIVE

Mohit Malik is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor, after having to let go of the stunt-based reality show in the past years due to ongoing professional commitments, finally cleared up his schedule and flew off to South Africa for filming KKK12. While the actor has been posting enviable photographs from his trip across the seven seas, he aspires on planning a family trip to the quaint town as soon as possible.

Mohit Malik wants to go on a long vacation with Addite and Ekbir

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, Mohit Malik said, "I fell in love with Cape Town in just 5 days. It is beautiful, it is peaceful. I will for sure plan a trip here with Addite and Ekbir very soon. I miss them already and want to see them. Also, since we haven't gone on a nice long vacation after Ekbir was born, I want my family to see and experience all things in Cape Town."

Watch this video of Mohit Malik playing with a seal in Cape Town:

Despite the choc-o-bloc schedule of performing stunts, Mohit squeezes time in between to admire the streets and beauty of Cape Town. Speaking about it, Mohit shared, "We've been shooting for the past 5 days and have been to such beautiful locations. And filming there has been lovely. The mountains, the beaches, the scenery, the animals, you name it - Cape Town has everything and it is simply breathtaking. It is also perfect for Addite as she is a beach person and I love the mountains."

Mohit Malik talks about giving his hundred percent while performing stunts

"I have always been an 'in-the-moment' kind of guy. Be it at home when I am with family, or on the sets shooting, my complete focus is on where I am right now. So while my stunts have my 100% attention, when I am roaming out in my free time, I take in all the 'kudrat ke nazaare'," concluded Mohit Malik.

