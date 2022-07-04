Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Mohit Malik on his bond with Rohit Shetty: There's a lot of faith in him; EXCLUSIVE

Mohit Malik is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. While the actor is doing his stunts religiously, host Rohit Shetty has touted him as a "silent killer." Rohit Shetty has always been the ever-encouraging host in all the seasons, and Mohit seems to have developed a bond with him that he will cherish for a lifetime. Singing praises of Rohit Shetty, Mohit went on to talk about how he stands by the contestants like a wall during stunts, which is a huge deal for them.

Speaking about it exclusively to Pinkvilla, Mohit Malik shared, "There is a lot of faith in Rohit Sir, because he is always there, standing right next to you while you are performing your stunt. That really helps you find your way to perform better. It also lessens any reservations that there are about the stunt going wrong. We know in our hearts that Rohit Sir will be the first one to help us out."

Mohit speaks about the bond forged with the show's host

When asked about his bond with Rohit Sir, the actor said, "I have a great bond with him. He is very warm, very approachable, and the way he guides you before every stunt is amazing. He and I have talked a lot about a lot of things and conversations come easy to the both of us."

Mohit Malik on the tag received by Rohit Shetty

Talking about the tag received by the filmmaker, and stunt choreographer, Mohit added, "Yes, he did call me a silent killer and that has really really given me a boost because I do not want to let him and myself down now. It has motivated me to do more than my 100 percent in every stunt."

Recently, a video of Mohit Malik and Rohit Shetty interacting with each other was also posted on Instagram. Their conversation gave an insight into the comfort level they share with each other. The show premiered on July 2, and Erika Packard is the first contestant who got evicted from this season.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Erika Packard becomes first contestant to get eliminated from Rohit Shetty's show

