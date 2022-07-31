KKK12 EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann breaks silence on Rubina Dilaik's accusation of cheating in a task

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann was accused by Rubina Dilaik of cheating in the Ostrich task. Rubina stated that prior to the task, Kanika accessed her phone to search, "How to tame an Ostrich" and a few more questions. Kanika denied the allegation and said that she didn't even know the meaning of the word 'tame' and this led to a huge argument. Recently, Pinkvilla caught up exclusively with Kanika, and we asked about her overall Khatron Ke Khiladi journey, where she also addressed the topic of "cheating" topic. Read on:

Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is known to change the lives of the contestants and give a boost to their careers. When asked Kanika Mann, what newness did the show bring in her life, she told us, "As a person, I'm very adventurous, and I always wanted to do an adventure show, and doing Khatron Ke Khiladi was a wonderful decision. I enjoy being part of new ventures, as I'm someone who lives for all kinds of beautiful experiences life has to offer. And the show has definitely given me an amazing experience and memories that I will cherish forever."

On being accused by Rubina Dilaik of cheating in a task

Well, I didn't cheat. And I don't think I owe anyone any explanation. I'm true to myself, and that's the most important thing for me. Sometimes what people may call cheating is actually a very grey area- it's not black and white. And this was pretty much what that was.

Kanika Mann is known to have a soft demeanour, but has this perception changed post her participation in KKK 12? Responding to this question, the young actress said, "That's an interesting observation! I'll tell you what - I'm a simple girl, and I always will be, but I stand up for myself wherever I need to. Now sometimes standing up for yourself is easy, and other times, it comes with a cost. It can shake people's perception of you; which I think is fine because you can't be the same person in every situation. You adapt. That's what humans do."

On her bubbly nature on the show

I was being my real self every second of the show, and I will continue to do so whatever I go. Being myself got me where I am today, and I'll continue to do so. Plus it's too much effort being fake.

Her equation with host Rohit Shetty

I really admire Rohit sir for everything he is as a person and a mentor. He has been one of my biggest sources of motivation on the show.

On performing stunts

I'm not sure how the stunts in KKK may seem on the screen, but they're actually not easy at all. It takes a lot of courage and not just physical but mental strength. I'm actually pretty proud that I gave each task my all.

On who all does she see in the finale

The thing about people is that they can really surprise you. You may think someone can't make it, and the next thing you know- they're taking home the trophy. That's the thing about reality shows; you can never really predict. I hope the strongest wins.

