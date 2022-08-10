EXCLUSIVE: Ahsaan Qureshi gives update about Raju Srivastava's health; Says 'He got minor attack, please pray'

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffered a minor heart attack on Tuesday night (August 9) and was immediately rushed to AIIMS hospital. The comedian was working out on a treadmill in a South Delhi gym and was taken to the hospital by his trainer. Raju was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart. Raju Srivastava's friend-comedian Ahsaan Qureshi gave Pinkvilla an update about his health and said that it's a very sad news and everyone should come together and pray for his speedy recovery.

Ahsaan gives an update about Raju Srivastava's health

Giving an update about Raju Srivastava's health, Ahsaan Qureshi said, "This is a true and very sad news. Everyone should come together and pray for the country's dear comedian. He got a minor attack while working out in the gym. Day and night, he works out, and I am unable to understand that despite being so health conscious, how did this happen? Bhabi ji (Raju Srivastava's wife) called up and informed us that she's at the airport and leaving to see him. Raju's wife said that even she did not know what exactly happened and would inform me after meeting the doctors."

Adding further about Raju Srivastava's health, Ahsaan said, "He's admitted to AIIMS hospital and I have a friend, who is an event manager, I requested him to rush to AIIMS and keep me updated about Raju's health. I am sure that with God's blessings and people's prayers, he will get well soon. He has always made the country laugh and never hurt anyone, God will do justice. Prayers hold a lot of power and I plead to everyone to pray for his early recovery."

Raju Srivastava is quite active on social media, and his latest video on Instagram has him giving a hilarious twist to the information spread about COVID-19 via mobile caller tunes. He mimicked a few actors and showed how veteran actors like Shashi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna, and others would have given that information.

About Raju Srivastava

Raju Srivastava earned recognition through the show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. After that, he did a few films and also participated in Bigg Boss 3.

