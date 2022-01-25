Republic Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Aarohi Patel aka Kashibai & Simran Kaur aka Niyati reveal their celebration plans

26 January is celebrated as the republic day of India. It is a special day for all the Indians and many celebrities have opened up about their memories of this day from their childhood. Actress Aarohi Patel who portrays the role of Kashibai in Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal and Simran Kaur who essays the role of Niyati Mishra in Zee TV’s Aggar Tum Na Hote revealed their sweet memories of celebrating this day as kids in an exclusive interview.

Aarohi Patel said, “Considering the current scenario, I will be staying at home this Republic Day and making sure that everyone around me is following all the COVID protocols. Having said that, I must mention that I love going to school on Republic Day every year. I and my friends used to attend the parade and the flag hoisting together every single time. We used to wake up early in the morning, wear our white uniforms, and sing patriotic songs in front of everyone, it used to be so much fun. However, this year, I wish everyone stays indoors and helps each other stay safe in this battle against COVID-19.”

Simran Kaur mentioned, “Republic Day holds a very special place in my heart and like every year, I will start my day by watching the Prime Minister’s address this time around as well. For me, my country and my culture are very important, and I have the deepest regard for all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for us. In fact, I remember seeing my grandfather in tears while listening to the old patriotic songs and that sequence of events have stayed in my heart and mind since then. I actually understood his emotions and realised all the hardships we Indians went through to reach where we are today. It made me love my country even more. I feel we're really lucky that we have so much freedom in our country, and I hope everyone values it. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day.”

