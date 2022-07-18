Shark Tank India 2 EXCLUSIVE: Will Anupam Mittal be a part of the second season? Here’s what he has to say

Shark Tank India has become one of the most popular shows, and the viewers are eagerly waiting for its second season. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal expressed his excitement for the season 2 of the show. “I was always excited for Shark Tank, and I think it's going to have a long inning. So yea, season 2 should be power packed,” says Mittal.

Will he be a part of Shark Tank India 2? “Yeh abhi tak pata nahin mujhe. That depends on a lot of things. Hopefully I will, otherwise you know maza hi nahin bachega show mein,” laughs Anupam. Season 1 of the show featured seven sharks - Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal.

Anupam opens up about all of them forming a bond with each other too. “Everybody is friendly to each other. We all invite each other for our family functions, and kids’ birthdays, vahan tak dosti ho gayi hai sabki ek dusre se. But then few of them live in Delhi, only two of us live in Mumbai, and one lives in Pune. So because of the distance what happens is, people who live in Delhi tend to meet a little more often. But you know, recently I was in London. I had gone for a trip, there I met Ashneer. So we talk regularly, we are good friends, Vineeta se baat hoti rehti hai because she is in Mumbai. Aman and I keep talking, so it really depends on who is available at that particular time. But yes, we have all become friends,” he shares.

