Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat wants to do Khatron Ke Khiladi & talks about new song; EXCLUSIVE

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat is excited about the release of his new song, titled, Sorry Sorry, with Kanika Mann. The duo has been on a promotional spree for their song, sung by Ramji Gulati. Sorry Sorry released on Wednesday, August 3, on YouTube. Raj and Kanika have been friends for the past few years and finally got a chance to collaborate for a music video. While talking about the song to Pinkvilla, Raj also talked about the kind of projects he wants to do in the future.

Raj on his work experience with Kanika Mann

Talking about collaborating with Kanika Mann, Raj Anadkat shared, "It was a great experience working with Kanika Mann, and I am so happy to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She's performing it so well and I really hope she goes ahead in this show. It was fun shooting with her. We went to different public locations in Dubai for the shoot. So, it was fun."

Raj on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi

We asked Raj if offered Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future, would he take it up. To which, the actor said, "Yes, I would definitely do the show. It will be something different and challenging for me. I love taking on challenges in my life. Otherwise, when you know that you are in a bubble, you are confined to a particular limit and I want to break that. I want to go further and explore more things."

For the unversed, Raj Anadkat has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past few months now. This has led to reports of him quitting the show. Pinkvilla asked Raj to give clarity on it, to which, he told us, "Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."

Recently, the cast and crew celebrated 14 years of the sitcom, and Raj's absence has added more fuel to the fire.