Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat wants to do Khatron Ke Khiladi & talks about new song; EXCLUSIVE
Raj Anadkat is excited about the release of his new song, 'Sorry Sorry' with Kanika Mann.
Raj on his work experience with Kanika Mann
Talking about collaborating with Kanika Mann, Raj Anadkat shared, "It was a great experience working with Kanika Mann, and I am so happy to see her in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She's performing it so well and I really hope she goes ahead in this show. It was fun shooting with her. We went to different public locations in Dubai for the shoot. So, it was fun."
Raj on doing Khatron Ke Khiladi
We asked Raj if offered Khatron Ke Khiladi in the future, would he take it up. To which, the actor said, "Yes, I would definitely do the show. It will be something different and challenging for me. I love taking on challenges in my life. Otherwise, when you know that you are in a bubble, you are confined to a particular limit and I want to break that. I want to go further and explore more things."
For the unversed, Raj Anadkat has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the past few months now. This has led to reports of him quitting the show. Pinkvilla asked Raj to give clarity on it, to which, he told us, "Whatever it is, I'll update my fans. When the time is right, everyone will get to know."
Recently, the cast and crew celebrated 14 years of the sitcom, and Raj's absence has added more fuel to the fire.