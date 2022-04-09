Woh Toh Hai Albela cast Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab and Aparna Dixit snapped on the sets; PICS

Woh Toh Hai Albela is a new show, which has started airing on TV screens. It presents the unique story of three brothers starring Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva, and Kinshuk Vaidya. Shaheer Sheikh will be seen playing Albela who will be a devil-may-care personality and will become a viral superstar overnight of Agra. He is claimed as the second wonder of Agra after the Taj Mahal. His breezy personality of Albela attracts him many followers and Hiba Nawab will be one of them who will later turn Albela’s love interest. The chemistry of the brothers makes the show interesting and Rajan Shahi collaborating with them is a plus point in terms of TRP.

The cast of the show was recently papped on the sets of their show. Shaheer Sheikh is seen in a casual look as he sported a checkered shirt and denims. He also wore sunglasses and stylish sneakers for character look. Actress Hiba Nawab looks beautiful as she wore a light blue net design suit with tradition design flat footwear. Actress Aparna Dixit looks simple yet elegant in a red collared dress.

See photos here-

The show is Shaheer Sheikh’s second collaboration with Rajan Shahi after Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. He shared in an interview with IANS, “Shooting the theme song of the show on a very big scale in Ramoji Film City, where I will be seen dancing and performing stunts with the help of a stick in an innovative way adds to the excitement. I have worked hard for this; I hope both my performance and my character will be liked by the audience.”

