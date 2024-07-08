Niti Taylor's dance on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba will drive away your Monday blues: Watch

Vicky Kaushal has captivated his fans with his iconic dance steps in the Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba. Following in his footsteps, Niti Taylor posted a video of herself dancing to the hit song, and it will drive away your Monday blues.

Niti Taylor recreates Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba dance moves:

The video begins with Niti Taylor wearing a little black dress, doing the perfect hair flip, and then going on to do the hook step of Tauba Tauba. She captioned the short clip "Taubaaaa Taubaaaaa" and tagged Vicky Kaushal, producer Karan Johar, and singer of the hit song, Karan Aujla.



Take a look at the video here:

More about Tauba Tauba song:

Vicky Kaushal has taken the internet by storm with his classy steps on Tauba Tauba. A lot of stars and fans of the Uri actor have been taking to social media to create reels and videos showcasing the song that also features Tripti Dimri, shining in a golden dress and the choreography has been done by Bosco-Caesar.

Talking about the movie Bad Newz is a sequel to Good Newwz (2019) that had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.

More about Bad Newz:

Advertisement

The plot of the movie revolves around Tripti Dimri who is pregnant and does not know the unborn child's father. Is it Akhil Chaddha (Vicky) or Ammy Virk? When the duo does a paternity test, they come to know that they both are dads because of an unusual scientific phenomenon, that leads to an array of comedy events and chaos.

More about Niti Taylor:

She is best known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and her on-screen chemistry with Parth Samthaan has taken social media by storm. The 29-year-old actress has done more than 10 serials however, she got a lot of love for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The show aired from 2014 to 2023 and had five seasons.

The actress has been married to Indian Army veteran Parikshit Bawa since 2020, and it was a grand, fun-filled affair. Reports were floating online that the couple was heading for a divorce as the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress removed Parikshit's surname from her social media handles. However, according to a TellyChakkar report, the actress removed her surname for "astrological purposes."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Niti Taylor’s empowering message for women gets positive response from netizens; Rajiv Adatia also reacts