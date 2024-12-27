5 TV actors we would like to see make a comeback in 2025: From Disha Vakani to Rajeev Khandelwal and more

The television industry has witnessed the rise and downfall of several celebrities. However, there are actors who have vanished and gradually disappeared from the small screens despite their immense popularity. But we're rooting for their comeback in 2025, and here's a list of such actors, including Disha Vakani and Rajat Tokas. As we look forward to their potential comebacks, let's keep our fingers crossed!

1. Rajeev Khandelwal

And the name is enough to describe his career graph and the fanbase he enjoys! Rajeev Khandelwal became a household name owing to his lead role in the popular television drama Kahiin To Hoga. He is also known for shows like Time Bomb 9/11, Sacch Ka Saamna, and Reporters, among others. His absence on TV screens is truly left among his fans; hence, we expect his return in 2025.

2. Disha Vakani

There have been numerous times when viewers have hinted about the return of Disha Vakani as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Sadly, it never turned out to be true! Disha's return to the television screens and the show is among the most-anticipated moments among the avid viewers of TMKOC. The long hiatus has only made the fans more eager.

3. Rajat Tokas

Do you remember Jalaluddin Mohammad Akbar from the television serial Jodha Akbar? Rajat Tokas enjoyed an extremely overwhelming popularity and fan following. The actor has also given captivating performances in Chandra Nandini and Naagin 3. He has been ruling our hearts ever since, and we'd love to see his comeback.

4. Gautam Rode

Don't you miss our very own Saraswatichandra? The television actor has not only ruled with his onscreen lover-boy image but has proved his versatility by pulling off strong performances in Suryaputra Karn and Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani. But it has been a long time since we last saw Gautam Rode doing a TV show lately. Therefore, it goes without saying that his potential return is much-awaited among many.

5. Karan Patel

Be it Yeh Hai Yeh Hai Mohabbatein or Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Karan Patel's onscreen presence has always been a treat to the viewers. His charm and ability to go into the skin of the characters differentiate him from others. Well, lately, we haven't been able to witness his magic onscreen. His return to TV in 2025 is a wish we'd like to see come true.

