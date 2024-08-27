Surprise confession: Gautam Rode considered BREAKUP with Pankhuri Awasthy during courtship period, find out what happened next

Television's power couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy met on the sets of Suryaputra Karn and fell in love. Years after, they decided to get married, and currently, they are parents to two beautiful kids, a baby girl and a baby boy.

In a recent podcast with RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao titled Couple of Things, Gautam Rode revealed a major detail of his personal life and mentioned that he felt he should break up with Pankhuri at one point.

He said, "At one point, I thought we should break up." It was all because of communication issues as Pankhuri wasn't able to express her feelings openly. However, later, they managed to sail through the difficult time and understood the importance of communicating better.

Take a look at Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy's adorable family post here:

In the fun interview, Gautam and Pankhuri, who don't socialize much, shared many thoughts and stories about their relationship. The engaging conversation revealed that Pankhuri's father had a major role in the couple's love story. While Gautam was ready for commitment just within a month of dating Pankhuri, the actress' father asked the couple to date each other at least for two years, which would help them get to know each other better, understand their values, and see if their goals aligned.

During that courtship period, Gautam faced a tough time and contemplated moving forward with his relationship with Pankhuri.

The couple further revealed that Pankhuri's father's advice helped them navigate parenting. They revealed how their early relationship struggles shaped the way they approach parenting. The patience and partnership they cultivated during their dating years have become essential in maintaining a harmonious family life.

Apart from Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, other popular couples like Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, Sanam Johar-Abigail Pande, and Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar have been featured on RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao's podcast.

