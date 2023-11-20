6 Indian sitcoms that are still relishing and evergreen to watch; from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Shararat

Watching sitcoms is probably one of the fun ways to consume humor and comedy. The Indian television industry has had a history of delivering such iconic shows. Whether Chidiya Ghar or Shararat, people have awarded these shows with cult status over the years. This is the reason audiences get nostalgic even today, remembering the times when families gathered together and laughed.

Coming to the evergreen Indian sitcoms, there are many. However, including every one of them is pretty challenging. So, here are 6 iconic sitcoms that still act as a reliable and popular source of humor and entertainment.

6 evergreen and refreshing Indian sitcoms to watch

Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat

Directed by Rajiv Mehra, the show aired from 2003 to 2006. Starring an ensemble cast led by Shruti Seth and Farida Jalal, Shararat is loosely based on an American sitcom, Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Furthermore, it also had Karanvir Bohra, Mahesh Thakur, Soma Anand, and Addite Shirwaikar.

Shararat's story centers around the great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Rani Devi, Jiya (Shruti Seth). Interestingly, the show opens up on the day Jiya has her 18th birthday celebrations. The fantasy sitcom concluded in 2006 after 192 episodes. Following its end on the Star Plus channel, Shararat: Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat is made available on Hotstar. Throughout its run, fans awarded it with positive and overwhelming response, owing to its story and cast.

Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai

Coming from the creative minds of Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai is directed by Dhawala Shukla. It ran for almost two years (June 2014 to November 2016) on Sab TV. The show became one of the most well-known sitcoms of its time thanks to its unconventional storyline. For the uninformed, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai describes the struggles of an alien family that accidentally lands on Earth.

While talking about it, you might have already identified the front faces of the sitcom. Summer Raghavan, as Vasant Ghotala, led the cast along with Rupali Bhonsale, who played Varsha Ghotala. Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai also featured Vinay Rohhra, Bhavna Khatri, Amit Dolawat, and Vindhya Tiwari in pivotal roles. Moreover, its concept and comedic delivery earned it a milestone of 636 episodes.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

When revisiting your childhood memories, how can someone miss to mention those happy days when Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai aired? Be it characters, dialogues, and whatnot, the show is a feeling in itself. With Rupali Ganguly, Ratna Pathak Shah, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar leading the show, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was not an instant hit. Over the years, the Deven Bhojani and Aatish Kapadia directorial received the ‘cult-classic’ tag. Speaking of the concept, it is often referred to as having addressed broader aspects and was ahead of its generation.

Divulging further, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai has spawned two seasons. While it debuted in 2004, it took almost a decade for it to return to television screens as the sophomore installment started airing in 2017. The show threw light on varied themes of family life and the upper class of Mumbai.

Office Office

A sitcom that sarcastically targets corruption in India. Office Office, starring Pankaj Kapur as Mussadilal, also falls in the satire category. Besides him, it boasted an ensemble cast, including Manoj Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, and Eva Grover. Further, the storyline attracted positive responses, and thus, Office Office still holds relevance. Unlike other Indian sitcoms, a follow-up series titled Naya Office Office was launched in 2007.

Interestingly, based on the show, a book series (particularly a comic) was released, too. Speaking of other adaptations, a film titled Chala Mussaddi... Office Office was released on August 5, 2011, but received underwhelming responses.

F.I.R.

The broken English of Constable Gopinath is still enough to make your day. Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala clapping back at him is probably the ‘heart and soul’ of F.I.R. Directed by Shashank Bali, the show debuted in July 2006 and went on to touch the skies in terms of success. However, the cast played a key role in its popularity!

Kavita Kaushik donned the role of a rowdy, fearless, and heroic inspector, while Kiku Sharda added shades of humor as Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule. Furthermore, the cast had Gopi Bhalla, Ali Asgar, and Aamir Ali. Even years after its end, fans still find F.I.R. relishing, thanks to its light-hearted comedy.

Chidiya Ghar

Bankrolled by Ashwni Dhir under the banner of Garima Productions, the show is unique in its own way. The characters have different animal names, and they live in a house called Chidiya Ghar (literal meaning: zoo). The sitcom starred many such personalities who are now A-list actors in the television industry. These names include Shilpa Shinde, Debina Bonnerjee, and Shafaq Naaz. The show is regarded as an impressive hit and has more than 1500 episodes.

