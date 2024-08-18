Aapka Apna Zakir, Aug 18: Nikkhil Advani talks about tiff with Karan Johar; recalls calling Salman Khan, Shah Rukh and former's savage reply

Tonight's (August 18, 2024) episode of Aapka Apna Zakir was filled with interesting anecdotes and revelations from the Vedaa team. Sharvari Wagh, John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nikkhil Advani graced the episode, and Advani revealed a major blunder that happened on the sets of Salaam-E-Ishq.

Sharing an exciting incident from Salaam-E-Ishq sets, Advani stated that he had been associated with Dharma production movies like Kal Ho Na Ho and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. However, he had an altercation with Karan Johar, and he planned to come up with a bigger project than Kal Ho Na Ho. He recalled Salman Khan calling him and giving him support.

He narrated that on the first day of the Salaam-E-Ishq shoot, he had a set-up of around 500 juniors ready while Salman Khan was ready for the shot. He said, "I sat near the monitor and said Shah Rukh ready? Salman ne mujhe aise dekha. Pura set quiet hogaya tha. Usne mujhe dekha aur bola, Ha Karan, I'm ready."

Take a look at a recent promo of Aapka Apna Zakir:

(Salman looked at me. The entire set was quiet. He looked at me and said, yes, Karan, I am ready).

Along with this interesting anecdote, John Abraham also shared a fun fact from his work experience with Shah Rukh Khan. He added that he gifted him a motorcycle after Pathaan's massive success.

Recalling the incident, Abraham mentioned that SRK wanted him to party together to celebrate the film's success; however, as he was habituated to sleeping early, he denied the partying offer. When SRK asked John what he would like to have, the Dhoom actor asked him for a motorcycle, and SRK gifted him the same, leaving him elated.

