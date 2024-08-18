Aapka Apna Zakir, Aug 18: John Abraham reveals WHY Shah Rukh Khan gifted him a motorcycle after Pathaan's success

Aapka Apna Zakir is getting a lot of love from the audience. Tonight's (August 18, 2024) episode of the show had the stellar star cast of the movie Vedaa and the Director of the project. Nikkhil Advani, along with Sharvari Wagh, John Abraham, and Abhishek Banerjee, graced the show and shared many anecdotes from their lives and iconic movies that they were a part of.

John Abrahan shared an interesting story about Shah Rukh Khan gifting him a motorbike after Pathaan's massive success. He revealed that SRK asked him to party together as their movie was quite successful.

Sharing the incident, John said, "Mujhe yaad hai film ke baad ek party rakha gaya tha aur mai bahot jaldi sota hu. Shah Rukh ne kaha, come on John lets party. Maine bola nahi mujhe sona hai. Unhone bola kya chaiye tumhe, maine bola ek motorcycle dedo please. Toh unhone mujhe ek motorcycle dii. Mai khush hoke ghar gaya."

Take a look at a recent promo of Aapka Apna Zakir here:

(I remember a party was held after the film, but I sleep quite early. Shah Rukh asked me to party, but I told him I wanted to sleep. He asked me what I wanted, and I asked him to give me a motorcycle. He gave me a bike. I was very happy and returned home).

Advertisement

In Pathaan, John Abraham played the negative character of Jim and was loved for his stint in the project.

Talking about John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, and Abhishek Banerjee's Vedaa, Wagh plays a budding boxer in the movie while Abraham plays a retired Military officer. Banerjee plays a negative role in the project.

Sharvari has been getting rave reviews for her performance in the project while Abhishek and John's acting chops are also appreciated.

ALSO READ: Aapka Apna Zakir: Sunny Kaushal recalls auditioning for Bhojpuri film as he talks about his early struggle days