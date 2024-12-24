Abhishek Kumar and Mahir Pandhi roped in for Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's next show Tujhse Haii Ashiqui

Abhishek Kumar and Mahir Pandhi are among the popular names in the telly industry, and they have a massive fan following. While Abhishek became a household name after Bigg Boss 16, Mahir rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Vanshaj. Now, these two handsome hunks will be seen together in an upcoming rom-com show.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are set to launch a few shows under their banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa. One of them is Tujhse Haii Ashiqui, which will star Abhishek Kumar and Mahir Pandhi. While the female lead of the show is not yet disclosed, fans are eagerly awaiting to see these two actors feature together for the first time.

Apart from Tujhse Haii Ashiqui, Sargun, and Ravi are set to launch a few other shows, such as Lovely Lolla, Rafuu, and more. Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers that Gauahar Khan will play the lead in Lovely Lolla. We also exclusively revealed that Ayesha Khan was roped in to play female lead in Rafuu.

Lovely Lolla also stars Isha Malviya in the lead role along with Gauahar. Meanwhile, Karan V Grover plays the male lead in Rafuu. At the promotion event of Lovely Lolla, Sargun and Ravi left everyone surprised as they announced a new show featuring the audience's beloved stars, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Priyanka and Ankit are set to be back on-screen as a lead pair in Terre Ho Jaayein Hum.

Speaking about Abhishek Kumar, the actor was a part of Udaariyaan. However, it was his stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 that caused him to gain massive fame. Now, Abhishek will be seen in a hit reality show, Laughter Chefs, along with Bigg Boss 16 rival Samarth Jurel. Meanwhile, Mahir Pandhi has been a part of several shows, such as Vanshaj, Choti Sarrdaarni, and more.

