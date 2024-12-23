Rumored lovebirds Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to play leads in Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey's show; Deets Inside

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are undoubtedly fans' favorite celebrities. While their on-screen pairing receives immense love, their off-screen camaraderie has an insane fan following. The two garnered the attention of fans by appearing together in the hit show Udaariyaan. Now, again, Priyanka and Ankit are set to return as an on-screen couple.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta are all set to play lead roles opposite each other in Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's upcoming show, Terre Ho Jaayein Hum. Produced under Sargun and Ravi's banner, Dreamiyata Dramaa, this announcement has indeed left fans excited. This news was announced at Gauahar Khan and Isha Malviya's show, Lovely Lolla's promotional event.

To note, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Gauahar Khan has been locked for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show, Lovely Lolla. This upcoming drama also features Isha Malviya in the lead role.

Apart from Lovely Lolla and Terre Ho Jaayein Hum, Sargun Mehta and Ravi are launching another show, Rafuu, under their banner. Rafuu stars Ayesha Khan and Karan V Grover in lead roles.

Speaking about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the actress, gained recognition for her role as Tejo in the popular television series Udaariyaan. Her impressive acting skills helped her build a large fan base. She was also seen opposite Tusshar Kapoor in the hit show Dus June Kii Raat.

During her time on Udaariyaan, Priyanka developed a close bond with Ankit Gupta. After their time on the show, the rumored couple participated in Bigg Boss 16, where their connection deepened and attracted significant attention. Although they often refer to each other as "good friends," many fans believe that PriAnkit are dating and deeply in love. The two have starred in a few music videos together.

Fans will once again get a chance to witness Priyanka and Ankit's magic on-screen in Terre Ho Jaayein Hum. Meanwhile, Ankit Gupta is currently seen in Maati Se Bandhi Dor opposite Rutuja Bagwe.

