Bigg Boss OTT 3's Adnaan Shaikh's BRO Mr Faisu dances on Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil with him; Watch

Former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 3 Adnaan Shaikh got married to Ayesha, recently. His best friend and bro, social media sensation Faisal Shaikh had attended the happy occasion. He danced his heart out with dulha Adnaan on Ranbir Kapoor's song Badtameez Dil.

Adnaan Shaikh's wedding did grab a lot of attention. However, it was Mr. Faisu's dance performance and appreciation post for Adnaan that is all things unmissable. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu slayed in a black kurta, pyjama, glared and did crisp moves like Ranbir Kapoor on Badtameez Dil. The song is from Ranbir and Deepika Padukone's hit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Mr Faisu captioned the dance video as, "From late-night jams to life-changing vows, it's been an incredible journey watching you grow, @adnaan_07dz. As you step into this new chapter, we're all here cheering you on with love and pride. Here’s to the next adventure, filled with music, love, and endless happiness. Can't wait to celebrate you, bro!"

It was in the end that Faisal and Adnaan shake a leg together. Earlier, at the wedding of Adnaan and Ayesha, Faisal was asked by the paps about his plans related to marriage. He blushed hearing the question and said, "Abhi main mera excitement badha raha hun, ye dekhne ke baad main bhi karunga, Inshaallah.” (My excitement is rising. After seeing this I will also do the same.)

He had earlier mentioned that he would be dancing on Ranbir Kapoor’s Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Indeed! He looked dapper in his all-black sherwani look that had golden embroidery.

Advertisement

Talking about Adnaan's sangeet ceremony, an array of well-known stars from the TV industry. There have been many videos doing roundabouts where Faisal was seen posing with his iconic Team 07 squad. Attendees who were seen at the wedding were Nam Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Zaid Darbar, Umar Riaz, Ayaan Zubair Rahmani, Vishal Pandey, Sana Makbul, Shivani Kumari and Adnaan's Team- 07 squad.

Talking more about Faisal, he got fame with his TikTok clips. He was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and was last seen in Laughter Chefs.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnan Shaikh enjoys Haldi ceremony with friends and family; keeps wife-to-be's face a mystery