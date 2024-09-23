Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Adnan Shaikh enjoys Haldi ceremony with friends and family; keeps wife-to-be's face a mystery

Adnan Shaikh of Bigg Boss OTT 3 stunned the world with his surprise wedding announcement. The social media influencer is all set to take the plunge with her long-time girlfriend Ayesha Shaikh on September 24, 2024. The wedding rituals have begun in full swing. Yesterday (September 22, 2024) was Adnan and Ayesha's Haldi ceremony, which was attended by his close friends and family.

Adnan Shaikh took to social media to share the pictures from his big day. He was seen posing with Team 07 members. He shared a picture with his parents and his to-be wife, Ayesha. However, he hid her face with a heart emoji, keeping the mystery of his to-be wife still intact. Sharing the memorable pictures, he wrote, "Embracing the essence of love and tradition with love of my life, precious ammi abba, and dearest friends. These moments paint my heart with pure joy and gratitude."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Adnan Shaikh from his Haldi ceremony:

Tonight (September 23, 2024), Adnan Shaikh will enjoy a star-studded Sangeet ceremony. Sources tell us that he will be seen posing with his to-be wife Ayesha Shaikh for the first time in front of his friends and media.

Talking about his marriage, Adnan revealed that after turning 30, he entered a new phase of life and decided to get married soon as it would help him to care for his kids better. He revealed that if one gets married late, things get difficult.

Adnan Shaikh entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 as a wildcard contestant. He did impress the viewers with his stint in the show, however; he was evicted within a week.

Pinkvilla wishes Adnan and Ayesha the heartiest congratulations!

