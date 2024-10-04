After Palak Sindhwani quits, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers ropes in Khushi Mali as Sonu; Asit Modi says ‘We are excited’

Palak Sindhwani has bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and will no longer be seen playing the role of Sonu. While she is currently embroiled in a legal case against the makers of the show, the team has found her replacement already. According to the latest reports, Khushi Mali has joined the cast as Sonu. She was last seen in Sajha Sindoor and is now all set to portray Sonu onscreen alongside the other Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors.

Talking to Etimes about bringing Khushi Mali on board, replacing Palak Sindhwani, Asit Kumarr Modi underlined the importance Sonu holds in Tapu Sena and how her presence brings warmth. Expressing hope about the audience accepting Khushi, Asit said, “We are excited to welcome Khushi and will fully support her as she brings this character to life. We hope our audience will give her the same love they have shown to the show and its characters for the past 16 years."

The producer also added that casting Khushi Mali as Sonu was a careful decision and he believes that she captures Sonu’s traits perfectly. Expressing excitement about joining the cast of the show, Khushi mentioned that it would be interesting for her to essay the role of Sonu. The model-turned-actor asserted that being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a blessing for her and calls it a great opportunity.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the Palak Sindhwani vs. TMKOC makers row received much media limelight. While the makers sent her a legal notice claiming that she breached their contract, the actress alleged mental torture and harassment by the production team. In her statement, Palak claimed that she was not paid her dues worth Rs 21 lakh.

She stated that the team accused her of breaching the contract when she informed them about quitting the show. According to Palak, the makers did not pay heed to her health conditions, and she even suffered panic attacks on the set. However, amid the controversy, Sindhwani took to social media, announcing her departure from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and sharing unseen pictures with her fellow actors.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Palak Sindhwani bids farewell to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she shoots her last episode after citing mental harassment