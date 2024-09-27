REPORT: Palak Sindhwani accuses TMKOC's makers of mental harassment after team issues legal notice for breach of contract; 'They are making my exit difficult'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to mental harassment.

A few days ago, Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, denied reports that the show's production house had issued a legal notice for breach of contract. Dismissing the speculations, she also shared a few photos from the sets as she filmed for the episodes. However, the latest media reports claim that Neela Film Productions has issued a notice to Palak highlighting violations of numerous key provisions as explained in her exclusive artist agreement.

What does legal notice say?

Neela Telefilms, the production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has accused the actress of violating their contract. According to the notice, the actress' violations of her agreement's key provisions have caused significant harm to the production company and even the character.

The breaches primarily revolve around Palak Sindhwani endorsing and appearing for third-party activities without getting the required written consent, as stated in her contract. Despite receiving multiple verbal and written warnings, these violations persisted, infringing upon the exclusivity clause and undermining the integrity of both the character and the series. Consequently, Neela Film Productions has been left with no choice but to take formal action to address these infractions.

Palak Sindhwani's reply to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's makers

Reacting to the notice and production house's accusation against her about a breach of their contract, Palak responded with the intent of quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. In a conversation with the Bombay Times, the actress denied the allegations and shared that she informed the production house of her decision to leave the show on August 8. She explained that the makers told her that she would be receiving an official email to which she could mail the resignation letter but such a thing nothing happened.

Further, Palak accused makers of delaying the approval of her resignation and was quite surprised when she saw articles related to breaching the contract appearing in the media. The young actress admitted to having permission to continue brand endorsements and shared that the production house agreed to the same. Palak had signed the contract five years ago, and initially, the producers had refused to provide her with a copy. However, she eventually received it on September 19, 2024.

According to her, when she informed the production house about her decision to quit the show, the team came up with this breach of contract plan despite initially being at ease with her starting the brand endorsements. Palak told the Bombay Times, "I have also taken legal advice and will follow what's right for my career. I want to quit the show for health reasons and professional growth. I have had several meetings, but there is no solution yet. This is exploitation, and I never expected this after working with them for five years." Lastly, Sindhwani said that makers are allegedly "making her exit difficult."

As per Times Now, Palak Sindhwani has also issued a statement regarding her contract issues with the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She accused them of mentally harassing her and elaborated on how the production house kept her in the dark by not providing a copy of her agreement until September 19, 2024. The actress also highlighted their policy of not providing any copy of the agreement to any of their artists.

In her official statement, Palak stated that the production house and its team caused her various health issues, including mental trauma, and she was also subjected to constant inhuman treatment on the sets. The actress also suffered a panic attack on the sets, to which the makers did not pay any heed. In her official statement, Palak Sindhwani claimed that she has not been paid her dues, which amount to Rs 21 lakh.

