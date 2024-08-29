Jannat Zubair's 23rd birthday bash with close friends Faisu, Reem Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi is all things love; see INSIDE PICS

Jannat Zubair turned 23 today, August 29. She has shared inside pictures from her birthday bash, which scream love. The actress had a blast with her BFF Reem Sameer Shaikh, Mr Faisu, aka Faisal Shaikh, Shivangi Joshi, and more.

Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle to post an array of pictures from her birthday dump. In the first picture, the Kashi - Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora actress posed with a birthday cake. The second picture showed her car's bonnet, which had decorative birthday items. The third snap showed her candidly sitting in a restaurant.

Zubair captioned the post, "Birthday so far!!!" In the snaps ahead, she could be seen blowing candles and cutting a cake in the presence of her parents and brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. The remaining part of the celebration saw her childhood bestie Reem clicking the perfect selfie for her social media.

The last snap was the best as her entire squad screamed "23 yay". Shivangi was seen standing behind in the video, while Faisu and Jannat's brother stood next to her. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was barely visible in the video. However, Naira aka Shivangi had posted a sweet note for the Phulwa actress, on the occasion of her birthday.

It read, "Happy birthday meri pyaari dost. On your special day, I want to take a moment to reflect on the countless memories we’ve created…From our silly jokes to our deepest conversations, every moment with you is precious…On your birthday, I want to remind you how much you mean to me. You’re not just my best friend, you’re family.."

Joshi inserted the background song Mera Yaar. It is interesting to note that the duo has had a good bond since they met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

There were rumors swirling that Faisal Shaikh was in a relationship with Jannat Zubair. Amid the dating speculations, he squashed them and claimed that they were just good close friends.

Indeed! Jannat had a blast with her closest tribe. Team Pinkvilla wishes her the happiest birthday!

