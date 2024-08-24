Reem Shaikh informs fans about her health; says, 'Plz remember in your prayers'

Reem Shaikh is currently a part of the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs. The actress maintains an active presence on social media and recently updated fans about her health. She posted a note that mentioned she was dealing with a viral infection.

Reem urged fans to pray for her and promised to make a comeback with some good news. Besides giving her health update, she stated that her team would be handling the social media for the coming few days. The Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani actress took to Instagram and updated her story with a note which read, "Hello guys, I've been under the weather lately aur yeh kambakht viral infection jaane ka naam hii nahi le raha (And this damn viral infection is not going away)."

The note further read, "Anyways I am dealing with it... For the next week or so my social media team will be handled by my team and I'm planning to lay low and recuperate.. Plz remember in your prayers and I promise to come back to the bank and some good news..#inshaallah #duaonmeinyaadrakhna"

It has been 13 years since Reem Shaikh started acting. Speaking of her venture, the actress has acted in a handful of shows, such as Tujhse Hai Raabta, Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. When asked whether she feels stagnant in the television industry, Reem said that TV has given her a lot of respect and love over the years.

"It is a medium that I will always respect, and I don't look down upon TV because I know as a TV actor how hard we work every day. The kind of hours we put into shooting a scene and an episode is immense," she added.

Prior to Laughter Chefs, Reem Shaikh was seen playing an important role in the series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani alongside Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget. Her onscreen dynamics with the cast of the series turned out to be impressive.

We wish Reem Shaikh a speedy recovery.

