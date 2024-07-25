Aly Goni cooks for Jasmine Bhasin as she suffers excruciating eye pain due to corneal damage; boys, please take notes

Jasmine Bhasin is a name resonating with talent and incredible acting chops. Lately, the actor experienced a tough phase as she suffered corneal damage. It was due to wearing lenses for an event that she attended recently. Although she is recovering, the pain and discomfort are still relevant. During this challenging period, Aly Goni has been a pillar of strength for her.

Since Bhasin was advised to rest and not put stress on her eyes, Aly was 'her eyes' for the last few days. Only recently, the Laughter Chefs fame posted a vlog wherein he is seen cooking for his lady love and informing fans about Jasmine's health update.

Aly Goni cooks chicken for Jasmine Bhasin

In the vlog, we can see Aly Goni holding the camera and filming everything. Jasmine Bhasin was wearing black glasses all the time, as the doctor advised her to avoid the light entering her eyes. We also spotted Krishna Mukherjee, Arjit Taneja, and a few more individuals at Jasmine's place. A few moments later, they all start preparing chicken. When the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor served it to Jasmine, she said, "Very sweet of you, Aly. You made chicken for me."

Aly Goni gives insights into Jasmine Bhasin's health

In the latest segment of the vlog, Aly Goni elaborated on how the Tashan-e-Ishq actor landed into trouble after her cornea got damaged. He stated that the last few days were awful, and Jasmine had been suffering excruciating eye pain after she used lenses for an event. Further, he added that if someone had been at her place, he or she would not have completed the event, but Jasmine did, as it was her commitment, even though she was crying in pain.

Additionally, Aly revealed how her girlfriend attended the event by wearing shades and flew back to Mumbai the next morning. In the meantime, he had already booked an appointment with an eye specialist, and during the checkup, the doctor informed him that Bhasin's corneas had been seriously damaged.

Have a look at one of their posts here:

"Literally, main pichhle 3 din se ek second bhi akela nahi chhodh paya hun. Thank God, mera koi shoot bhi nahi tha. Itne pain mein maine Jasmine ko maine kabhi nahi dekha. But fir bhi aaj 4th day hai. Wo bhaut better ho chuki hai pehle se. Every morning, humein doctor ke paas jaana hota hai dikhaane. Doctor ne dikhaya jo side damage hua hai cornea ka wo kaafi zyada heal ho raha hai," remarked Aly.

"(Literally, I have left her alone for the last 3 days, even for a second. Thank God, I didn't even have any shoots. I never saw Jasmine in this pain. But still, today is the 4th day. She's much better than before. Every morning, we have to visit the doctor and get the checkup done. The doctor showed that the side of the cornea that was damaged is healing)."

Jasmine Bhasin isn't using her phone

Explaining more about Jasmine Bhasin's situation, the Naagin 3 fame said that they haven't been switching on lights or television for the past three days. Speaking of the social media posts that are to be done on her handle, are being shared by him.

Furthermore, Goni slammed a particular section of netizens for making up hypothetical stories related to Bhasin's corneal damage issue. He compared them to street dogs and mentioned how people have lost sympathy.

For the uninitiated, the couple has been together since the Bigg Boss 14 days. Time and again, they have expressed admiration for each other on public platforms and social media, too.

Pinkvilla wishes Jasmine Bhasin a speedy recovery!

