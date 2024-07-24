WATCH: Jasmine Bhasin clicked at Mumbai airport following cornea injury; takes off glasses to show condition of her eyes

Jasmine Bhasin, a fan-favorite celebrity, has been navigating a challenging phase in her life. Recently, she experienced an unfortunate lens mishap at an event that damaged her cornea, resulting in her eyes being bandaged. The actress was spotted at the airport, where she revealed the condition of her eyes to onlookers.

Jasmine Bhasin shows eyes' condition:

Today (July 24), Jasmine Bhasin was spotted at Mumbai airport after her eye injury. In the recent video, the actress stepped out of her car wearing a pink and white coord set. To protect her eyes from sunlight and pollution, she sported black sunglasses. Despite her injury and discomfort, Jasmine was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi at the airport.

The Bigg Boss 14 fame requested paparazzi to not use flash while clicking pictures. When a photographer inquired about her health, Jasmine removed her sunglasses to reveal that her eyes looked better. It's encouraging to see how quickly she has been recovering. Jasmine also asked the paparazzi to pray for her speedy recovery.

Watch Jasmine Bhasin's video here-

What happened to Jasmine Bhasin's eyes?

On June 21, while talking to the Bombay Times, Jasmine Bhasin opened up about the awful incident of how her eyes got damaged. The actress attended an event in Delhi on June 17 when she chose to wear lenses while getting ready. However, she stated how her eyes started hurting after wearing lenses and the pain gradually got worse.

Speaking about her pain and discomfort, the actress had mentioned that after a certain point of time, she was unable to see completely. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said she visited the eye specialist after the event and learned that her corneas were damaged and thus her eyes had to be bandaged. Soon after this, Jasmine returned to Mumbai and continued her treatment.

Speaking about her work life, the actress recently made a special appearance on Laughter Chefs to support her beau Aly Goni. Apart from this, she has been attending events, endorsing brands, doing photoshoots, creating vlogs and so on.

We wish Jasmine Bhasin a speedy recovery!

