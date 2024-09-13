EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, and Mukesh Chhabra among others to join Karan Johar's The Traitors

After proving his sass in various shows he hosted, Karan Johar is all set to don the hat of a host again for an exciting new show, The Traitors, an Indian adaption of the American game show. As Pinkvilla already informed, Johar has reached Jaisalmer and a little birdie has informed us that the show's first promo has been shot.

Pinkvilla has also learned about an exciting group of celebrities who will be part of the show. According to our highly placed sources, comedian Harsh Gujral will be a part of the show. Jannat Zubair, who's currently a part of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, will also be a part of The Traitors. The shoot of the project will last for 14 days.

Renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra will also be a part of the project.

Take a look at Karan Johar's recent post on Instagram here:

Pinkvilla has also learned that actor and model Sahil Salathia will also be a part of the show, along with one of the most loved villains of Bollywood movies, Ashish Vidyarthi. Ace singer and rapper Raftaar and fasion critic Sufi will also be seen as contestants on the show.

Our sources inform us that the show is being shot at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. The concept of the show revolves around good versus evil, in which the contestants try to survive. The contestants will be divided into two groups: one group will consist of good citizens, while the other will have the Mafias.

The contestants have reached the sets, and the show's shoot has begun. Other contestants who are part of the show are Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra, Uorfi Javed, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Anshula Kapoor.

