Amar Upadhyay recalls outrage after his character Mihir Virani died in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'Women showed up at my house in white sarees...'

Renowned actor Amar Upadhyay is one of the prominent faces of the entertainment industry. The actor has had an illustrious career in the Television world. However, his iconic character, Mihir Virani, was one of the most loved characters on Indian Television. In a recent interview, Amar recalled how fans went bonkers after his character Mihir Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi died in the show. He revealed how, due to the aggressive reactions of the audience, his character was brought on the show.

While talking to Mirchi, Amar Upadhyay revealed what happened when Mihir Virani was shown dead on his show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He remembered, "People showed up at the office, people showed up at my house. They were everywhere. The day Mihir was killed off on the show, people thought that I had actually died. Women showed up at my house in white sarees to mourn my death; my mother had to kick them out."

The actor remembered that on February 8, 2001 evening, he visited the show's producer Ektaa Kapoor's office after she called him. Amar disclosed that the phone was ringing continuously and people from all over the country called.

Amar said, "People kept asking, ‘How could you kill him?’ And I would tell them that I am alive. It was front-page news the next day. I couldn’t believe what was happening."

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor stated that he was upset when his character Mihir Virani was killed off in the show, but after seeing the fans outrange, the makers were forced to bring his character back on board. Amar added, "So many women showed up at Balaji; they pelted stones at the building and at the guards..."

Amar, who was in Bigg Boss 5, mentioned that Star Plus servers had crashed as the channel got more emails than Kaun Banega Crorepati would get. He added, "The outrage lasted for about a week or 10 days. And that’s how they decided to get him back."

Amar Upadhyay revealed that he quit the show eventually again in 2002 to focus his career in films. He even disclosed that the workload in Television was getting too difficult to handle. Amar revealed that he didn’t second-guess his decision and was quite firm about it. He also revealed that the cast keeps in touch on WhatsApp, although Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani aren’t a part of the group.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from 2000 to 2008 and starred Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Mandira Bedi, Hiten Tejwani, and more in pivotal roles.

