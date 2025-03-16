Amid India's Got Latent controversy, Samay Raina's 'Unfiltered' shows in Delhi canceled; deets inside

Samay Raina and his show India's Got Latent have been in the headlines since February 2025 began. After Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija's obscene comments received backlash, the show and the creators who were a part of that episode have faced srcunity. Now, as the legal proceedings continue, Samay is still facing repercussions for the controversy as his shows in Delhi have been canceled.

According to the Hindustan Times, Samay Raina's show "Unfiltered," which was set to take place at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on March 21 and March 23, has been canceled. Both shows were marked as sold out on BookMyShow. Just a few days before the shows, the platform sent out a message to attendees informing them of the cancellation.

A message to the attendees sent by BookMyShow read, "Your Samay Raina Unfiltered - Talkatora Stadium Show scheduled on Fri Mar 21 2025 (or Sun Mar 23 2025) 7:00 PM at Talkatora Stadium Delhi has been cancelled. Sorry for the inconvenience caused. We have processed the refund for the amount...The refund should reflect in 7 to 10 working days."

The reason for the cancellation has not been specified by BookMyShow or Samay Raina himself.

Last month, it was reported that Samay Raina's shows scheduled for April in Gujarat have been canceled due to the backlash over controversial remarks made during an episode of India's Got Talent. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed that tickets for Samay Raina's shows in Gujarat were no longer available for purchase on BookMyShow.

Speaking about the controversy, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and many other creators landed in trouble after their statements on the show. Ranveer's question about parental s*x and Apoorva's comment on vagina, received massive backlash from everyone.

Celebrities and politicians have slammed the creators for promoting obscenity. Due to this content, several FIRs have been registered against the creators. After this uproar, Samay deleted all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.