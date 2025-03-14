India's Got Latent Controversy: Ashish Chanchlani celebrates Holi with Vijay Varma, Rasha Thadani and others amid ongoing row; PICS

India's Got Latent controversy grabbed eyeballs earlier in February 2025. Since then, several who were a part of the controversial episode have landed in legal trouble and have maintained a low profile. After Apoorva Mukhija made headlines early morning because of her first reaction after the controversy, now Ashish Chanchlani has been in the news for his Holi celebration. Pictures of Ashish with Vijay Varma, Rasha Thadani and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor are going viral on the internet.

Today, Bollywood filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife, Pragya Kapoor, shared a few glimpses from the Holi bash. In these photos, Ashish Chanchlani is seen celebrating the festival with Bollywood celebrities like Vijay Varma, Rasha Thadani and more. The popular social media creator is all smiles as he poses for the snaps here. Ashish, smeared with colors, was dressed in a white T-shirt and black trousers.

Take a look at Ashish Chanchlani's PICS with Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma here-

For the unversed, this Holi bash was also attended by Tamannaah Bhatia amid separation rumors with Vijay Varma. While Vijay and Tamannaah weren't clicked together once, their solo pictures from the Holi bash have been receiving a massive reaction from fans.

Speaking about Ashish Chanchlani, the popular social media content creator was spotted in the city after a long time on March 10. The YouTuber was going to the gym when the paparazzi spotted him outside the building. He even greeted them and interacted briefly. Prior to this, Ashish had also shared a small clip on Instagram where he expressed how he has been fighting the situation bravely and asked his fans and followers to keep his family in prayers.

India's Got Latent controversy arose because vulgar comments were made on Samay Raina's show by creators like Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and a few others. Comments on parental s*x and vagina caused a massive uproar in the country following which an FIR was lodged in Assam.

In the FIRs, Samay and his show, and Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva and Ashish were accused of their obscene comments. After the massive backlash, Samay deleted all the episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.