India’s Got Latent Controversy: Apoorva Mukhija breaks silence for FIRST time after being accused of making derogatory remarks on Samay Raina’s show

India's Got Latent Controversy caused an uproar in the country after famous social media creators and stand-up comedians passed derogatory statements on the show. After their statements, social media personalities such as Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchalani and more faced serious repercussions. Ever since the controversy began, Apoorva Mukhija has refrained from commenting on the controversy. However, now, she has finally broken her silence.

After her name was embroiled in India's Got Latent Controversy on February 10, Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, disappeared from Instagram. She stopped posting her pictures and reels and even paused her work commitments. Now, after a month, she finally returned to Instagram and posted a message via her broadcast channel.

On March 13, Apoorva Mukhija posted a message on her broadcast channel which read, "Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hai (Even walls have ears)." She also wrote another message thanking her followers for supporting her in this period. She wrote, "So thank you."

Take a look at her message here-

For the uninformed, her last message on her Instagram broadcast channel name Rebellions was on February 10, which read 'This is not how I should be rn." February 10 was the day when the controversy took a serious turn after FIRs were filed against the panel of creators present in the episode of India's Got Latent.

After the controversy began, Apoorva Mukhija was spotted once by the media when she stepped out to record her statement at Khar Police Station. She avoided questions from the media and covered her face with a mask.

Apoorva Mukhija, who has a massive fan following of 3 million, left her fans worried with her absence, as she was an active creator. During this difficult period, Apoorva even unfollowed everyone, and at present, her following is 0.

Apart from Apoorva, Ranveer Allahbadia is also majorly accused in India's Got Latent controversy. They both submitted written apologies to the NCW earlier this month.