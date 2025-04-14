Amid breakup rumors with Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says, 'One has to move...'

One of the most adored couples, Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, have unfollowed each other on social media. This sparked the news that the two have gone separate ways. The two, who won hearts with their chemistry in Udaariyaan left fans shocked with this move. Now, amid divorce rumors with Ankit, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opens up on evolving in relationship.

While speaking with IANS, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said, “I believe it is always good to evolve- changes are always good. One has to move forward in order to evolve. So, definitely, it is a good thing to evolve, whether it is in a relationship or fashion.”

Rumors of Priyanka and Ankit's breakup have been making headlines for quite some time. Meanwhile, the actor recently decided to step away from Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, a show headlined by Priyanka. The decision, amid breakup news, has only intensified speculation.

Speaking to the media, Ankit shared that he needed a break and personal time and added that he wasn’t in the right space to commit to the project at the moment. The show, backed by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, now moves forward without him. Meanwhile, the duo has not yet addressed the matter publicly.

Earlier, India Forums reached out to Ankit Gupta to get clarity on breakup rumors but he replied, "Not commenting on that." His reaction to the breakup question has only deepened the curiosity leaving fans eager to know what's really going on.

Priyanka and Ankit first won hearts as co-stars on Udaariyan. Their bond grew strong on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 show, where they were seen being each other’s support. They also teamed up for several music videos and their online and offline bonds have created a huge fanbase for them. From sweet birthday wishes to being spotted together, they have given us major couple goals.

