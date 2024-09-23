Jawan actor Viraj Ghelani issues clarification after his ‘worst experience ever’ comment for Shah Rukh Khan's film; ‘Baat ka batangad ban gaya’

Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan featured several ace artists who made the movie successful. Among them was content creator Viraj Ghelani who played a minor role in the Atlee Kumar directorial. The actor recently found himself in a soup when he said in an interview that Jawan “was my worst experience ever”. Soon after his statement made headlines, the Govinda Naam Mera actor clarified and divulged that his comments had been 'misinterpreted' and 'blown out of proportion'. He also expressed that 'Baat ka batangad bangaya befaaltu mai.' Read on!

Viraj Ghelani spoke about his statement on The Having Said That Show podcast during an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times. He clarified that his statement came up as it did because of the lack of better words. Talking about his role in the Atlee Kumar actioner, he said that most of it was actually cut in the film even though he had shot for around 13-14 days. He added that out of the many days he shot for his part, only the scenes that were shot on day one were taken in the final cut.

Hence, he was left disappointed when he saw the film with his fiancé and realized that the majority of the scenes that he shot were trimmed. “I was a bit disappointed at that particular moment. It wasn’t my worst experience shooting and working in that film,” he told the publication. The 31-year-old also exclaimed that his statements were blown out of proportion and the comment that he made about being spoken to rudely on the sets was also misinterpreted.

Advertisement

Shedding light on it, he said that every set has several people present, not just the directors and actors. While some random people talked rudely to him, the director was “actually the sweetest", Viraj stressed. He further revealed that Atlee also called him for a role in Baby John, but due to prior commitments, he had to give it a pass. On shooting with Shah Rukh Khan, Viraj said, “Our sequences were on different days. Baat ka batangad bangaya befaaltu mai. Pata nahi kahaan se kahan baat pahuch gayi”.

For those unversed, Viraj shared his experience of working with SRK and Atlee in Jawan during a podcast. Stating that “it was my worst experience ever”, he elaborated on the work culture on the set which wasn’t very pleasant according to him. “Creators are cast for their clout only,” he had also alleged. Jawan also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and many others.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan was ‘my worst experience ever’; Viraj Ghelani claims 'creators are cast for their clout only'