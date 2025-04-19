Did Gaurav Khanna QUIT Anupamaa due to alleged tiff with Rupali Ganguly? EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Popular actor Gaurav Khanna garnered immense love for playing the male lead role in Anupamaa. His character, Anuj Kapadia, was loved by the audience. However, when Gaurav's storyline in the show suddenly ended, fans were disappointed, as their favorite character was no longer seen on the show. Speculations were rife that Gaurav quit due to his alleged tiff with co-star Rupali Ganguly. Now, finally, the actor has addressed these rumors.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Gaurav Khanna was asked why he left the hit show, Anupamaa, midway. Was it because of his alleged cold war with Rupali Ganguly? Gaurav explained how he or anyone who would have played Anuj Kapadia (the male lead character), would not have thought of quitting the show midway due to personal grudges.

Gaurav Khanna stated, "Anuj Kapadia, for me, is a comma; there's no fullstop. Rajan Sir hasn't killed the character. It's just that there's no space in the story for him. But it is Indian Television. Anyone can be alive and there are many examples. However, that doesn't mean that I'm coming back to the show. But never say never."

Watch Gaurav Khanna's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here:

He mentioned how the story has moved forward but his character might have possibilities to return to Anupamaa, and only the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, could comment on it. Khanna further revealed that Shahi was the one who told him that his character is a comma and not a full stop.

Speaking about his return on Anupamaa, Gaurav shared, "Why not!! It is one of my most cherished characters but I think every story has a texture." He explained how the show's texture is different, but when the right time comes, he will return.

After Gaurav's exit from Anupamaa, the actor participated in the star-studded cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef. While his cooking skills took time to impress the judges, soon, Gaurav was applauded for his culinary skills. Due to his hard work, dedication and exceptional skills, he emerged as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

