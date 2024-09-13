THROWBACK: When Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly revealed she was considered a ‘failure’ for not being successful in movies; ‘At that time, I did feel small’

Rupali Ganguly is an actress par excellence who has proven her versatility. But do you know, there was a phase in her life when she wasn't considered successful but a failure in her family? Yes, you read that right. Today, let us revisit the moment when the Anupamaa star went candid in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and revealed how people reacted to her work in the television fraternity. The actress also revealed that she did come across the casting couch incidents.

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly said, "I didn't do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. Maybe some people didn't come across it but people like me did come across it and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family."

The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress went on to add how she felt bad when everyone taunted her for not having a successful career and looked down on her as she worked in the television industry. She stated, “At that time, I did feel small, but today, I feel very proud. My Anupamaa has given me that stature or position that I have always dreamt of and hoped for. So Anupamaa is life-changing for me. I'm so grateful to God and my father. I think he did it.”

In the same conversation, Rupali mentioned how she had many self-doubts when the makers offered her the role of Anupamaa. She asked the team if she would slim down, but the producer assured her that they were looking for a motherly figure, not a heroine for the show.

For those who don’t know, Rupali has been a part of Anupamaa since its inception. Her character resonates with most Indian mothers who manage households and have the superpower to take care of their families well. She is shown as a selfless and ambitious woman whose happiness lies in the happiness of her family.

