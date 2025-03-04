Are Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly in touch after actor's abrupt exit from Anupamaa? Former REVEALS

Reports of Anupamaa actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly's rift have been circulating for a long time now! There were several times when fans speculated that both actors were not on good terms with each other. Sudhanshu's sudden exit from Anupamaa fueled these rumors. However, now Pandey has finally addressed these reports and refuted being loggerheads with Ganguly.

In a conversation with Screen, Sudhanshu Pandey elaborated on how several reports are doing the rounds. He claimed that whatever he said after leaving Anupamaa was his side of the story and the truth. However, he claimed that his experience on the show was fantastic. Sudhanshu shared, "All is well; the four years have been fantastic."

Talking about his bond and working experience with Rupali Ganguly, Pandey shared that it was a positive experience, and they maintained a healthy working environment on set.

Reminiscing about his time on the show, Sudhanshu said, "I will cherish being a part of Anupamaa all my life. The equation with Rupali is all okay. I was chatting with her recently. She messaged me about something on Instagram, and we were bickering about it. So it is all fine."

Addressing false rumors of their rivalry, Sudhanshu urged fans not to believe in false reports. Speaking about his role in the show, Pandey essayed the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. His powerful character received immense love from the audience. Although his character was an antagonist, fans still showered love on him. However, Sudhanshu suddenly exited the show last year and announced this news on social media to his fans.

Advertisement

After Sudhanshu's exit, several actors left Anupamaa, including Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj. The reason for Gaurav's exit was that the show was headed for a generation leap. At present, Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

At present, the storyline of Anupamaa revolves around Rahi (essayed by Adrija Roy) and Prem's (Shivam Khajuria) wedding. After the leap, several new faces have been roped into the show to play pivotal roles.