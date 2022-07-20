Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Aneri Vajani says her mom 'almost puked' when she took worms in her mouth

Aneri Vajani has been evicted from the adventurous stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show is being loved by the audience and turned out to be the highest-rated reality show ever in the last week. After returning home from Cape Town, Aneri shared her experience with Pinkvilla about performing some really challenging stunts. The actress had tears in her eyes when she was informed about doing a stunt that included dogs. Before going on the show, Aneri had stated that she has cynophobia.

Given that Aneri Vajani is a pure vegetarian, it became extremely taxing for Aneri to perform a stunt where she had to stuff worms, beetles, and sea snails in her mouth. Describing that experience, she said that her mother was horrified to see that stunt on the screen. "My mom almost puked when she saw me take the worms in my mouth. I am a Gujarati and pure vegetarian, I don't even eat eggs. We (with Shivangi Joshi) were the first people to go do the stunt and we set the bar. We were very quick and Shivangi was telling me that she won't be able to take worms in her mouth. I told her that you take one or two, remaining I will gulp it down if need be, as though I was a pro (laughs). I was a different human being and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 made me realise that I have it in me," said Aneri.

Aneri Vajani describes the dog and the bone stunt's experience

Speaking about another dangerous stunt that involves dogs, she shared, "I am that person who will not remember what I have done in the stunt because I don't think while performing. Had I done that I wouldn't have been able to perform. I am petrified of dogs. When I was shooting for Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, I had a scene with a trained dog but I did not shoot for nearly 6-7 hours, which is very unlike me. I was just crying and crying to shoot with the dog, who was trained and wouldn't even bark. I finally gathered some courage after hours, all the producers were on the set, and that's how I did it. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, I was hundred percent sure that the makers would definitely assign a dog stunt to me. I could see myself doing a dog stunt and when that came true, I was in tears. When I saw myself do that stunt on TV, I was like 'Waah Aneri, kamaal kar ditta' (Wow Aneri, you've nailed it).

Has Aneri Vajani overcome her fear now?

"I have been trying to overcome my dog fear for a very long time now. First, I would not even touch a puppy. Now, at least, I touch them. I would freak out if the dog would come running to me, and I will still freak out if a dog came running to me. I will have to have an encounter with a dog to understand if my fear has gone or if it is still there," concluded Aneri Vajani, who was seen in Anupamaa before her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Aneri Vajani won’t enter the show if given a second chance: ‘I'm not greedy’

