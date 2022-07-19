Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Aneri Vajani won’t enter the show if given a second chance: ‘I'm not greedy’

Aneri Vajani is the second contestant to get evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

by Gayatri Nirmal   |  Updated on Jul 19, 2022 06:20 PM IST  |  8.8K
Aneri Vajani
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Aneri Vajani won’t enter the show if given a second chance: ‘I'm not greedy’
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

Aneri Vajani is the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is the second contestant after Erika Packard to bid adieu to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based series. After her elimination, the actress spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared that she is extremely happy to be back home and touted her journey to be an "amazing" one. Aneri also heaped praises on Rohit for being very "understanding" and making everyone around feel "secure." Read on:

On entering the show again if given a second chance

No, I am very happy and satisfied with my journey. I wanted to have this experience and I got it, I am not greedy. I am very happy with what I did. I am happy looking at people around because they are so surprised as they had second thoughts about my performing skills in Khatron. I was being myself on the show because I would not want to sell my soul or do something artificial, I would do it at my own pace. 

Aneri Vajani's response to those who thought she was "fragile"

I have received numerous messages, and calls saying, 'You've really surprised and shocked us because we never thought you would do something like that.' Everyone thought that I was really fragile but if I really want to do something, I do it and it works for me. I did the stunts with all passion and enthusiasm, and more than anything, I did it for myself. I think I did it pretty well. The messages aren't stopping, the trend on social media isn't stopping, all of this is very new for me. And, I am embracing this with a lot of love and gratitude.

On bonding with Sriti Jha

I chilled with everybody separately and of course, Sriti (Jha) is a person that I chilled the maximum with. I love Sriti, she is just an amazing and beautiful person. Everybody should have a friend like Sriti in their life. She's a very clean-hearted girl. 

About Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty is one of the coolest people that I have met. For every stunt, he would just look at me and say, 'Ho Jayega' and I would believe him. Before every stunt, I would hug him, do a fist-pump, shake hands and then go. He told me 'You were very tough.' He's very understanding and was guiding all of us. He would make us feel secure that with him around, nothing can go wrong. 

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Aneri Vajani on her girl-next-door vibe: For makers, I am very relatable to character
 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!