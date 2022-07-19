Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Aneri Vajani won’t enter the show if given a second chance: ‘I'm not greedy’

Aneri Vajani is the latest contestant to get evicted from the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She is the second contestant after Erika Packard to bid adieu to Rohit Shetty's stunt-based series. After her elimination, the actress spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared that she is extremely happy to be back home and touted her journey to be an "amazing" one. Aneri also heaped praises on Rohit for being very "understanding" and making everyone around feel "secure." Read on:

On entering the show again if given a second chance

No, I am very happy and satisfied with my journey. I wanted to have this experience and I got it, I am not greedy. I am very happy with what I did. I am happy looking at people around because they are so surprised as they had second thoughts about my performing skills in Khatron. I was being myself on the show because I would not want to sell my soul or do something artificial, I would do it at my own pace.

Aneri Vajani's response to those who thought she was "fragile"

I have received numerous messages, and calls saying, 'You've really surprised and shocked us because we never thought you would do something like that.' Everyone thought that I was really fragile but if I really want to do something, I do it and it works for me. I did the stunts with all passion and enthusiasm, and more than anything, I did it for myself. I think I did it pretty well. The messages aren't stopping, the trend on social media isn't stopping, all of this is very new for me. And, I am embracing this with a lot of love and gratitude.

On bonding with Sriti Jha

I chilled with everybody separately and of course, Sriti (Jha) is a person that I chilled the maximum with. I love Sriti, she is just an amazing and beautiful person. Everybody should have a friend like Sriti in their life. She's a very clean-hearted girl.

About Rohit Shetty