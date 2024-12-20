Anupamaa: Is Alisha Parveen aka Raahi taking sudden exit from Rupali Ganguly-led show? Here's what we know

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly has been audiences' favorite show. The daily soap kept audiences hooked as interesting twists and turns were introduced. The show has often made headlines for its controversies; this time, it has again grabbed eyeballs. Alisha Parveen, who was seen playing the lead character Raahi, aka Aadhya, is now taking a midway exit from Anupmaa.

When India Forums questioned Alisha Parveen about her exit from Anupamaa, the actress confirmed her departure. She said, "Yes, I am quitting the show." For those who don't know, Alisha was roped in to play the lead role in Anupamaa in October 2024 after Anupama took a 15-year leap. The news of her exit just after two months after being roped in was indeed not expected. The reason for Alisha quitting Anupamaa is yet to be revealed.

Alisha played the role of Anupama, aka Rupali Ganguly's on-screen daughter, Raahi. She was Anupama and Anuj's adopted daughter, who later eloped from the house in fear of being jailed for Dimple's death. After Anupama brings her back home, the storyline of the show revolves around Anupama and Raahi's troubled relationship and misunderstandings.

As the issues are now getting sorted, the show's story has shifted towards Prem and Raahi's romance. While Prem and Raahi love each other, the latter doesn't express it because her cousin, Maahi (Spreha Chatterjee), also loves Prem. At present, Anupamaa's storyline revolves around this love triangle.

Apart from Alisha Parveen and Rupali Ganguly, the show also features Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem. Before leap, Gaurav Khanna essayed Anuj and starred opposite Rupali. Their on-screen chemistry was immensely loved by the fans.

Apart from them, the show also features Alpana Buch, Mehul Nisar, Milloni Kapadia, Krutika Desai, and more in pivotal roles. Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, and has successfully entertained the audiences.

