TRP Report Week 50: Udne Ki Aasha continues to rule; check where Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and other shows stand

BARC releases its TRP report every week to provide audiences with insights into their favorite shows. The TRP report for Week 50 has been released, ranking the shows from most popular to least popular. Rupali Ganguly's starrer Anupamaa, which dominated the TRP chart in the early months of 2024, is now experiencing a decline in its rankings as the year comes to an end. Meanwhile, Udne Ki Aasha, a show that premiered in 2024, is currently at the top of this week's TRP chart.

Serial Name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.5 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.5 Anupamaa 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.3 Jhanak 1.8 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.8 Mangal Lakshmi 1.7 Parineeti 1.6 Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav 1.5

1 - Udne Ki Aasha

Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon's show Udne Ki Aasha has been successfully entertaining the viewers. Its fresh storyline and impressive twists and turns have hooked the viewers. Neha's character Sayli and Kanwar's character Sachin resonate with a lot with the viewers. Due to its relatable track, the show ranked first this week.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Despite being one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai manages to rank in the top 5 every week. This week Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit starrer ranked in the second spot. Currently, the storyline revolves around Abhira and Armaan's marital issues. The family drama and impressive love track have glued audiences.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

3- Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has been experiencing a dip in rankings for a few weeks now. After the 15-year generation leap, Alisha Parveen and Shivam Khajuria were brought in to play pivotal roles. Post-leap, the storyline focused on Anupamaa and her daughter Raahi's troubled relationship. Recently, the show introduced a love triangle involving Raahi, Maahi, and Prem. This week, the show ranked third.

Advertisement

4- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, starring Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra has been entertaining the viewers ever since it premiered. The show revolves around the strong female protagonist Anjali, who is a lawyer, and her struggles to deliver justice to her clients. The courtroom drama bagged the fourth spot this week.

5- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin initially ranked among the top 3 shows. However, after the leap, the rank of the show has constantly seen a decline. Currently, the track revolves around Savi and Rajat's budding romance. Recently, Sheezan Khan entered the show as Savi's close friend.

6- Jhanak

Jhanak, starring Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja in lead roles, is another favorite show that manages to resonate with the viewers. This week, the show ranked sixth.

7- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stands at the 7th spot this week. The show, which is the longest-running sitcom, has been an audience's favorite since its inception. Starring Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and others, the show's storyline currently revolves around Tapu and Sonu's bond.

Advertisement

8- Mangal Lakshmi

Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's show Mangal Lakshmi ranked 8th this week. The family drama never fails to entertain the viewers and receives immense love for its interesting storyline.

9- Parineeti

Parineetii stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles. This week, the show ranked in 9th position.

10- Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, the mythological show featuring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput, has secured the last position in this week's TRP report.

Stay tuned!

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 49: Anupamaa fails to secure spot in top 2; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ranks 2nd; find out which serial ranked 1st