Anupamaa: Netizens express disappointment amidst Rahi and Prem's wedding storyline; find out WHY

The Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has been a favorite among fans and has captivated the audience's attention. However, the show is currently facing backlash. The criticism stems from the wedding outfits of the characters Rahi and Prem. In the current episode, the audience witnessed Rahi and Prem’s wedding sequence.

In order to evoke nostalgia, the makers of Anupamaa decided to recreate the wedding looks of Anupamaa and Anuj for Prem and Rahi. Prem donned a regal red sherwani that closely resembles the one worn by Gaurav Khanna (Anuj) on his wedding day with Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Rahi looked graceful in a red and white bridal ensemble adorned with heavy jewelry, replicating Anupamaa's wedding dress.

Fans have expressed their frustration on social media, feeling that the makers have overlooked the emotions associated with Anuj and Anupamaa's outfits. One fan commented, "No way dkp gave #MaAn's wedding outfits to their new couple!! Why is it so difficult to understand for the makers that MaAnians have emotions attached with those outfits. #Anupamaa?" Numerous similar comments have followed.

To honor her mother Anupamaa, Rahi chose to wear her wedding outfit on the wedding day. While the marriage storyline has received some love from viewers, many fans are disappointed that Rahi and Prem's outfits are too similar to those of Anuj and Anupamaa.

Over the years, viewers have seen numerous unexpected twists and turns in the storyline of Anupamaa. At present, it primarily focuses on Rahi and Prem's marriage.

The show, however, still manages to rank in the top 2 every week of the TRP chart. After the generation leap, the love triangle plot, the entry of new characters and Anupamaa's new phase were introduced. Due to its engaging storyline, the Rupali Ganguly starrer has won hearts and still continues to entertain the audience.

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria, the show also stars Alpana Buch, Mehul Nisar, Milloni Kapadia, Krutika Desai, and others in pivotal roles. Premiered in July 2020, Anupamaa continues to impress the audience.