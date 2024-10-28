Did Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah and Sudhanshu Pandey hold Rupali Ganguly responsible for their EXIT?

Anupamaa actors Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah and Sudhanshu Pandey recently sat down for an interview and talked about their exit from the show. There were rumors about the lead actress Rupali Ganguly being the reason for many co-actors’ exits. And in their conversation, they hinted that it is difficult to work with her.

Sudhanshu Pandey who essayed the role of Vanraj, shared that Anupamaa was his first daily soap. Talking about reasons for his exit, he said, “Anupamaa happened when Covid had just kicked in, from then till now, the show became a cult. It created history, but everything has its time for a descent, and it was getting difficult for me to show it effortlessly. There would have been a time my character would get repetitive, boring the audience. I feared that.”

Nidhi Shah, who played Kavya, added that Sudhanshu faced many challenges in his role. She revealed that he used to perform with so much intensity that it took a toll on his physical and mental health. “He couldn’t stand properly, there was a time when he was so ill that he had to rest and we all kept waiting. He would take 5-6 painkillers in a day,” added the actress.

Paras Kalnawat who essayed the role of Samar and made headline owing to his shocking exit said, “I was the first one to leave. I didn’t know if I was leaving or being thrown out. There’s no exit clause, if you want to leave, then you will be on bad terms.”

He further adds that he wanted his track to extend, instead his track came to an abrupt end. “Kisne karwaya tha, wo sab toh batein alag hain. If somebody is saying ‘I have a problem shooting with this guy’, nobody will ask her a question. I don’t want to name, but everybody knows who that person was,” adds Kalnawat. The host asks if it is the lead actor, and Kalnawat agrees.

Nidhi Shah talked about her experience, “Wo trigger point ban gayi thi. Nahi ho raha tha, ek toh scenes humare ek aa rahe the, hum roz jhagda karte the, matlab scenes ayese likhke aate the ki humne jhagda hi kar rahe the. Jhagad jhagad ke thaak gaye the, aab ayesa lagta tha aab jhagda nahi karna hain, tere sath kaam hi nahi karna hain.”

(It had become a trigger point. It wasn't working anymore; first, we kept getting scenes together, and we used to argue every day. The scenes were written in such a way that we were constantly fighting. We were tired of fighting, and it felt like we didn’t want to argue anymore, didn’t even want to work together.)

Agreeing with Paras Kalnawat’s point, she stated that her scenes were cut too and she also faced issues with clothes, make-up and everything.

The hosts ask them if the lead, Anupamaa is not very conducive to work with. Nidhi replies that she is a good actor, which makes Sudhanshu Pandey laugh. He and Paras also joke, “Kaun bol raha hain ye? (Who is saying all this?)”

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna who was seen as Anuj Kapadia before his exit from the show uploaded a series of photos on social media today. His caption, "Besides gravity, nothing keeps me down.… try harder next time .." caught the attention of the netizens.

For the unversed, Anupamaa recently took a leap, post which only Rupali Ganguly is continuing the serial with new faces.

