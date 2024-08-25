Kumkum Bhagya actress Asha Sharma passes away at 88

Veteran actress Asha Sharma who has been a part of several TV shows and movies has passed away. The news of the same was shared by CINTAA's (Cine and TV Artistes Association) official Twitter (now X) handle this afternoon. Asha has been a prominent name in the television world.

Confirming the buzz, CINTAA posted a tweet sharing condolences to Sharma's family. The tweet was posted on Aug 25, 2024, at 3:01 pm. They wrote, "#cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma." The reason for her death is still unknown.

Take a look at CINTAA's post remembering Asha Sharma here:

Asha was known for her roles as a mother and grandmother in both movies and television shows. She gained appreciation for her role in Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film Do Dishayen which also starred popular names like Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy. She has many notable projects to her credit including Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam among others.

She was last seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's movie Adipurush. She has also been a part of TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya, and Ek Aur Mahabharat among others.

Pinkvilla extends heartfelt condolences to Asha Sharma's family. May her soul rest in peace.

