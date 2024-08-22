Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa to witness leap, new actor to join? Report

Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa has been getting a lot of love from fans, since the inception of the show. While the daily soap continues to receive appreciation from all buzz has recently been strong about the family drama serial witnessing another potential leap. Here is the truth related to the same and it will baffle you. Read ahead to know more.

Rajan Shahi-produced Anupamaa has always raked on the TRP charts. A source close to Times Now has recently informed the publication, "Anupamaa to have yet another leap in the next three to four months. After the leap, a few cast members will be changed and new members will join. A renowned actor will be introduced as the lead of the show.”

The source also told the same publication that a lot of major changes will take place in the show. It is interesting to note that the makers of the serial have not given an official confirmation about the same.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa., the show has already taken two leaps. One was the major scene in America and the other one was where Anupamaa and Anuj's (Gaurav's) lives were destroyed. He gets into depression, after parting ways and comes to know that his daughter Aadhya is no longer alive.

Anupamaa aka Anu was not being able to digest this fact and come to terms with Aadhya being dead. Anupamaa listens to her intuition and goes to find Aadhya, who is then shown in the hands of a psycho lady. She wants her parents to find out and now audiences will get to see an interesting plot.

Anu and Anuj would team up to go on a mission to find the whereabouts of their daughter and apparently, they would be united. Anupamaa fans cannot wait to witness the reunion of the three. Now, amid all of this, the makers have thought of getting a leap on the show, as per the report by the above publication.

Coming back to Anupamaa, the serial apart from Rupali and Gaurav also has Sudhanshu Pandey, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, Kunwar Amar, and many more in key roles.

