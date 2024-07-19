Anupamaa: Sudhanshu Pandey gives HILARIOUS answer as Gaurav Khanna, Rupali Ganguly ask him how he prepares for angry scenes; Watch

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's TV serial Anupamaa is loved by fans across the nation. They are in love with Rupali's character Anupamaa and the unpredictable plot and storyline of the serial. Sudhanshu Pandey, whose character Vanraj Shah has been a pivotal part in the plot, plays the character of an angry man on-screen. However, a while ago, the ace actor opened up in front of Gaurav and Rupali off-screen on how he preps up for angry roles.

Sudhanshu Pandey reveals to Gaurav Khanna-Rupali Ganguly about his preparation method for depicting an angry character:

Well, Sudhanshu Pandey in a segment conducted by producer Rajan Shahi's Directors Kut Production team revealed details on his character preparation. As seen in the fun segment for their Youtube channel when Gaurav Khanna asked his preparation skillsets for and depicting an angry role he said, "Just look at Anupamaa." He ended up also mimicking her which is all things funny, as was seen making hilarious, shocking sounds and then collapsing.

Take a look at Sudhanshu Pandey's funny moments with Rupali Ganguly, and Gaurav Khanna:

The promo further shows Sudhanshu revealing how he always wanted to be a don: "Mei toh bachpan se hi don banna chahta tha." The video also showcased him calling himself "Pudanshu Sandey." He spoke to Rupali in Bengali and made fun of Gaurav's British accent. Sudhanshu can also be heard saying in the video that he feels like he is sitting at a neighbor's home listening to their gossip.

At the end of the video, Sudhanshu also asks if Toshu is Anuj Kapadia's (Gaurav Khanna's) son. For the uninitiated, Gaurav plays Anuj in the serial, and Toshu is Anupama's son.

More about Anupamaa:

Talking about the serial, there have been many speculations related to Sudhanshu Pandey exiting the show. The actor had squashed the rumors by addressing the same to Siddharth Kanan by saying that if this was the truth, then he would have essayed Anupama's character instead of Rupali Ganguly.

Talking about the serial, a six-month leap has been shown, and Anu is shown visiting an old age home, while Anuj has faced memory loss and is undergoing depression.

