Anupamaa Written Update, August 7: Anupama played by Rupali Ganguly expresses her gratitude towards Meenu. She insists that as a doctor, she has to help Anuj played by Gaurav Khanna.

Meenu reassures Anupama that Anuj doesn't have memory loss and just wants to reconcile. She promises to support both Anuj and Anupama and will taking care of any issues with Vanraj, telling them not to worry.

Bala seeks Anupama's forgiveness, but she tells him there's no need to apologize. Meenu accidentally falls into Sagar's arms, and he expresses his concerns about Vanraj. Meenu reassures Sagar that she will handle Vanraj and thanks him for his support in helping Anuj. She reflects on her responsibilities as a doctor.

Devika goes to Anuj’s room, to eat. She insists that Anuj also eat and reassures him that Anupama will bring back Adhya. Devika urges Anuj to see it as a sign from God that they are kept close together for a reason.

She questions why Anuj believes Ankush and Barkha. Devika tells him that Adhya won't take drastic measures. Anuj blames Anupama for Adhya’s condition. Devika tells Anuj about Anupama’s accident and current state, stressing that Anupama doesn’t deserve his anger and needs his support.

As soon as Meenu returns home she finds her family members angry at her. Leela scolds her and warns her not to enter Asha Bhawan again, adding that Anupama is her enemy. Meenu responds that Anupama is not her enemy, but Leela is. She then tells Leela the truth about Anuj’s condition. Anupama asks Anuj not to hate her but to understand her.

Anupama, Indra, and Nandita discuss growing their business. Indra gets to know that her son was coming back to take her home. Anupama warns her, reminding Indra that her son has thrown her out. Despite this, Indra decides to forgive him and return. Later, Anupama and Nandita worry about Indra.

Finally, Anuj reflects on Devika’s words and decides to try to understand Anupama. While talking to himself in the mirror, he thinks about Adhya and starts to see flashbacks of her. He realizes she is alive and, in shock, calls out to Adhya.

