Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul and her 'Bhamai' Naezy make a heart pose as they get reunited; See PIC

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has concluded but the contestants of the show continue to grab headlines with their whereabouts after the show. The contestants have been making several appearances and addressing the controversies. Season 3 winner Sana Makbul recently met her best friend Naezy and dropped a cute picture together. Is a collab on cards? Well, it won't be wrong to assume but we have to wait for the news.

Sana Makbul took to social media and shared a picture posing with her bestie Naezy. She also wrote 'Bhamai Love' (red heart emoji) as she tagged Naezy in the picture. The duo shared a close bond in the show. Interestingly, Sana Makbul and Naezy were the top 2 contestants of the show who had interesting journeys in the show. They stood for and supported each other throughout the show.

Take a look at Sana Makbul's Instagram story here:

Sana Makbul and Naezy became friends from Day 1 and maintained their friendship throughout. Many contestants tried to manipulate them against each other, but they didn't let that affect their bond. The duo did face turmoil in the friendship when Sana couldn't defend Naezy and had to nominate him. While Naezy was upset, the duo eventually sorted things out.

From the beginning of the show, they called each other 'Bhamai' fondly. Makbul told Naezy that he should only call her 'Bhamai', which was not interpreted positively by the co-contestants.

Advertisement

When Sana Makbul lifted the winner's trophy. She also shared the trophy with her bestie and first runner-up Naezy which was a heartwarming moment. Along with Naezy, Sana made beautiful bonds with Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari. Naezy found a rock-solid support system in Sana Makbul, Sana Sultan, and Sai Ketan Rao.

While Sana Makbul and Naezy reached the Top 2, Ranvir Shorey was evicted at the third spot followed by Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul REACTS to arguments with Ranvir Shorey inside house, says, 'Maybe it’s his personality'