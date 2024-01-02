Anupamaa Written Update, Jan 2: Pakhi-Kavya get into war of words as former throws tantrums and insults Dimpy

Anupamaa, January 2, 2024 episode: Anupama's boss Yashpal's mother praises Anupama's tea. She then tells Anupama that she will call her 'Anu'. Yashpal's mother gives a token of appreciation to her in the form of money. Yashpal tells her to clean and lock the restaurant before leaving and leaves with his mother. Anupama gets happy as she receives a compliment from Yashpal's mother.

Anupama thanks God for sending her to the USA and expresses her gratefulness for the opportunity. Before she sleeps, Anupama prays to God and mentions that she is lucky that Yashpal didn't scold her for her colleague's mistake. She prays to God and asks to keep all her children safe. She mentions how Toshu and Kinjal might be in the USA but she needs to find out where they live.

Anupama mentions that even if she finds them she is not sure if they will be happy to meet her. She prays to God to guide Pakhi. She prays to God to keep her Choti Anu (Adhya) safe. Anupama then goes to sleep but suddenly recalls her meeting with Adhya. She mentions her confusion saying how she doesn't know why she is often seeing that girl's face. A question strikes her mind and she thinks that she has a connection with this girl.

Ansh and Baa play with each other while Vanraj is also present there. As a teacup is about to slip from Dimpy's hand, Baa taunts her for not carrying it carefully as it is expensive. Baa taunts Dimpy for not paying attention. She tells Dimpy that she is taking Ansh to Jamnagar with her for some days.

Dimpy tells Baa that Ansh has school and studies. However, Baa argues that he is a kid and his studies will not be affected. She tells Dimpy that she is not asking her but telling her that Ansh is going with her. Dimpy tries to convince Baa but Vanraj intervenes and tells Dimpy that it is fine if Ansh goes to the village. He tells Dimpy that Ansh will meet relatives and his roots will strengthened. Dimpy stops arguing.

Pakhi arrives with her daughter. Everyone gets happy seeing her. Ansh snatches a toy from Pakhi's daughter Ishaani's hand and she starts crying. Pakhi tells everyone how her daughter is a crybaby. Dimpy then consoles Ishaani and she starts smiling.

Pakhi taunts Dimpy saying that even Anupama used to play with Minu and history is repeating. Dimpy doesn't react to it. Baa taunts Pakhi for returning home after two years. Dimpy asks Pakhi whether she spoke to Adhik. Pakhi tells them that after the divorce she and Adhik don't call each other. She tells them that Adhik calls only when he wants to meet his daughter.

Pakhi mentions that she doesn't even call Anupama and doesn't even know where she is so why will she call Adhik? Pakhi tells Dimpy to take care of Ishaani and tells her to make a coffee for her and give it to her in her room. Pakhi leaves. Dimpy takes the kids with her.

Baa asks Vanraj whether they should tell Pakhi that Anupama is in America. Vanraj gets angry and tells Baa that they shouldn't talk about Anupama as they have no connection with her anymore. He tells Baa that Anupama should stay wherever she wants and wishes that she should never return.

Adhya uses Shruti's laptop and sees Anupama's picture as soon as she opens her laptop. Adhya recalls the accident and gets emotional. Shruti arrives and tells Adhya that she is Joshi Ben. She informs Adhya that Joshi Ben owns a cooking channel and Anuj cooks food for her by watching her channel. Adhya is shocked to hear this.

Shruti praises Joshi Ben and tells Anuj that he should meet her. Anuj tells Shruti that the tea made by Joshi Ben was good. Shruti then tells Anuj to see Joshi Ben's picture but Adhya refuses to give the laptop and panics. She tells Anuj and Shruti that she wants to make her project. Anuj listens to Adhya and leaves the room. Adhya deletes Anupama's pictures from the laptop.

Baa slams Pakhi for not taking care of Ishaani as Dimpy is doing house chores and taking care of her daughter as well. Pakhi tells Baa that Dimpy does house chores which is not important. Baa argues with her. Kavya arrives and listens to their conversation. Pakhi taunts Kavya for putting her daughter in the hostel.

Both get into an argument as Pakhi mentions that she is a single parent and still, she is managing her business and personal life. Kavya slams Pakhi for using Vanraj's money to save her business as it is at a loss always. Kavya lashes out at Pakhi for demeaning Dimpy. Kavya takes Dimpy's side and mentions that she has become the second Anupama of the house.

Baa tells her not to take Anupama's name as Vanraj will get angry. Dimpy arrives and gets happy seeing Kavya. Kavya sees Dimpy working non-stop.

While talking to her colleague, Anupama learns that someone broke Yashpal's heart and thus he has been single since then. Anupama recalls her past and gets emotional. Shruti arrives and praises Anupama's tea. She mentions that her fiance liked her tea. Anupama gives the tea masala to Shruti.

When Anupama asks Shruti's marriage plans, she tells Anupama that she is living with her fiance and his daughter. Shruti tells Anupama that she feels connected to her fiance's daughter even though she is not her daughter. Anupama remembers Choti Anu. Anupama and Shruti decide to be friends.

Shruti takes a selfie with Anupama and also takes her colleague's number to contact her. Shruti gets a call from Anuj. She then leaves but tells Anupama that she will make her meet her fiance very soon. The episode ends.

