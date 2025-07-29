Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly reaches out to Smriti Irani before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's big premiere on July 29

The countdown for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return has begun. Ever since the show was announced, there has been a lot of chatter about it. A major debate is brewing online about whether the iconic show's comeback will impact the popularity of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa. Adding fuel to the fire, the makers just released a new promo featuring a heartfelt conversation between Anupamaa and Tulsi Virani.

Advertisement

Rupali Ganguly reaches out to Smriti Irani

Star Plus has released a special promo showing an anticipated video call between Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Tulsi (Smriti Irani). Anupama shares that she has been trying to reach Tulsi for days amid speculation about her return. Tulsi's heartfelt reply, "Vapis kaise na aati, apno ke beech, apne parivaar ke beech (How can I not return to my people, to my family)," confirms her comeback.

Anupama welcomes Tulsi with open arms and tells her, "Welcome back to the family Tulsi Ji." Anupama and Tulsi mentioned they will keep meeting now. Anupama then says, "Mere pure Anupamaa parivaar ko Kyunki parivaar ka besabri se intezar rahega (My Anupamaa family will eagelry wait for Kyunki family)."

This symbolic meet-and-greet between two of the most beloved characters, Tulsi and Anupama, has only heightened anticipation for the show.

While Anupamaa airs at 10 PM every day, the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will air after this show.

Advertisement

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the iconic show which became a part of every household, is ready to weave new stories, introduce fresh characters, and bring back the timeless values of Tulsi that once held families together. Viewers across the country are now eagerly waiting to welcome Tulsi back into their homes and hearts.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will premiere tonight, June 29, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Ektaa Kapoor slams 'unfair comparisons' of Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: 'We are coming with...'